The Absolute Best Tomato Dishes In The US, According To Reviews

Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient, lending their sweet, juicy flavors to pizza, pasta, soup, salad, and more. Understandably, they're one of the most popular vegetables in the world, and Americans eat 31.4 pounds of tomatoes per person every year, according to a USDA report. This is second only to potatoes, which we count as no small feat. Common types of tomatoes include beefsteak, heirloom, cherry, grape, and Roma, though there are over 10,000 varieties.

With so many types of tomatoes and countless ways to prepare them, you really can't go wrong. From classic recipes to exciting innovations, tomato-based dishes are a delicious staple around the world. Every region offers its own unique spin on popular dishes, and some restaurants take it to the next level with their renditions.

To find the best tomato dishes in the U.S., we did some sleuthing to find the dishes that get people talking. You know that feeling you get when you take that first bite of your new favorite meal? We read countless customer reviews of well-loved restaurants across the country, searching for dishes that consistently have customers raving. Some of these dishes aim for simplicity, focusing on perfecting those classic flavors, and others offer fresh, delicious takes on tried-and-true favorites.