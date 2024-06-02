3-Ingredient Wonton Soup Recipe
A three-ingredient recipe that's worth eating for dinner several times a week sounds too good to be true, but developer Feta Topalu really does dine upon this super-simple, slightly spicy soup on a regular basis. She says of the dish, "It really hit[s] the spot." Not only is it flavorful and filling, but it only takes only about 10 minutes from start to finish — all you need to do is to heat up frozen wontons in chicken broth, then stir in a few spoonfuls of chili crisp. If you have a few more moments, though, you could dress it up with a few garnishes or condiments, or maybe add some extra protein.
While this recipe makes a double serving of soup, you don't need to finish the whole pot right away. Topalu notes that it can be refrigerated for up to four days, and it only takes a minute or two to reheat in the microwave or a pot on the stove.
Collect all three ingredients for this simple wonton soup
All you need to make this soup is a bag of frozen wontons, a few cans or a carton of chicken broth (or the homemade stuff, if you've got it), and some chili crisp. If you want to dress it up, though, Topalu suggests adding soy sauce, sesame oil, and/or green onions.
Step 1: Heat the broth
Bring the chicken broth to a rolling boil in a medium saucepan.
Step 2: Boil the wontons
Gently drop the wontons in and cook for 1–2 minutes.
Step 3: Serve yourself some soup
Ladle the broth and wontons between 2 serving bowls.
Step 4: Top it with chili crisp
Drizzle the chili crisp over the soup, and serve.
What is chili crisp, and can I make my own?
People use chili crisp on everything from ramen noodles to roast chicken, fast food burgers, and sandwiches. If you're not familiar with this condiment, the name only tells half the story. Sure, it contains crispy ingredients such as fried onions, garlic, and dried chile peppers, but it's basically a flavored oil with floaty bits. While commercial chili crisp (or chili crunch, as it's sometimes labeled) is available at mainstream grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Walmart, it's also pretty easy to make your own.
We have our own homemade chili crisp recipe, but you can feel free to riff on it, starting with your choice of oil. Our recipe calls for avocado oil, but when Topalu makes her own she likes to use grapeseed oil, and many store-bought chili crisps use soybean oil. Vegetable oil works, too, as will any other neutral-flavored oil. As for the add-ins, our recipe uses shallots, dried garlic and onion, toasted sesame seeds, paprika, salt, and red pepper flakes, while Topalu prefers to omit the shallots, paprika, and salt. She also adds sugar, while other recipes include Sichuan peppercorns. Whichever ingredients you choose, first fry the shallots (if using) in oil, along with the chiles if you're using whole dried ones instead of flakes. Combine all of the ingredients in the heated oil, then allow them to cool.
How can I customize the soup with other ingredients?
One way to fancy up your soup is by adding more flavor to the broth. You could go with Topalu's suggested soy sauce or sesame oil in addition to the chili crisp, or use a squirt of sriracha to add some sweet heat. Ponzu sauce or lime juice would give the soup a citrusy tang, while if you enjoy the flavor of hot and sour soup, you could try stirring in a splash of rice vinegar. Topalu notes that you could also switch up the type of liquid you use, suggesting beef or seafood stock instead of chicken. "I love using bone broth in soups for a deep flavor," she says.
To make this soup into a heartier meal, add some meat to the broth — beef it up with sliced steak or stir in some shredded chicken. You could also go plant-based with tofu or vegetables such as spinach, bok choy, or mushrooms. Or, give your wonton soup a ramen-style garnish by using a boiled egg. Other garnish options include the green onions Topalu favors as well as chopped cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, and sliced jalapeños.
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 12 frozen wontons
- 2 tablespoons chili crisp
- Sliced green onions
- Soy sauce
- Sesame oil
