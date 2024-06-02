3-Ingredient Wonton Soup Recipe

A three-ingredient recipe that's worth eating for dinner several times a week sounds too good to be true, but developer Feta Topalu really does dine upon this super-simple, slightly spicy soup on a regular basis. She says of the dish, "It really hit[s] the spot." Not only is it flavorful and filling, but it only takes only about 10 minutes from start to finish — all you need to do is to heat up frozen wontons in chicken broth, then stir in a few spoonfuls of chili crisp. If you have a few more moments, though, you could dress it up with a few garnishes or condiments, or maybe add some extra protein.

While this recipe makes a double serving of soup, you don't need to finish the whole pot right away. Topalu notes that it can be refrigerated for up to four days, and it only takes a minute or two to reheat in the microwave or a pot on the stove.