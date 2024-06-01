Here's A Handy Way To Transform Old Bread With Your Air Fryer

If you've ever seen tips for using up day-old bread, you may interpret the descriptor as somewhat of an exaggeration. Even back in the pre-refrigeration days, it's not like everyone had time to bake every day so bread was often made just once a week. Today's breads, too, can last for up to a week at room temperature, while store-bought sliced breads may last for weeks or even months in the refrigerator. Eventually, however, any bread is going to be past its prime. When it hits the spot where it's too stale to make a sandwich but hasn't yet started to turn green from mold, that's when you can use it to make croutons. While croutons are easy enough to bake in the oven, Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka likes using the air fryer, instead.

One advantage using an air fryer is that this small appliance tends to cook rather quickly — Olayinka says each batch of her air fryer croutons takes just five minutes, while homemade croutons made in the oven might take 15 minutes. Olayinka sets her air fryer at 400 F for crouton-making purposes, but smaller air fryers that lack temperature gauges may default to this setting automatically. If the setting's slightly lower, though, the croutons might take six or seven minutes. You're also limited to cooking whatever amount will fit in the air fryer basket, but if you only want to make enough croutons for a single salad, then the air fryer's the way to go.