10 Unhealthiest Store-Bought, Bagged Popcorn Brands

If you and your family are trying to make healthier decisions, it's no secret that coming up with delicious, satisfying snacks can be tough. There's a ton of processed treats out there, the snack aisle at the grocery store is lined with an almost overwhelming number of options, and there's only so much time you have to check labels, right? Snacking would be straightforward in a perfect world, but our world is anything but perfect.

Fortunately, there's popcorn — which is widely hailed as a great choice for healthy snacking. And it is! Although popping your own popcorn is definitely something you can and should do, it's not always easy to do, particularly if you're in the office or on the road. Even when you're home, there are times you just want to get the movie started, and in that case, bagged popcorn can be perfectly legit.

Like other snacks, there's a ton of options out there for bagged popcorn. White cheddar and caramel corn have both been a staple of bagged popcorn for a long time, but these days, there are almost as many choices to be made for popcorn as for chips! Not all are created equal, though, and it turns out that just because it's popcorn, that doesn't mean that it's a healthy snack. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most unhealthy brands and which brands come with not only popcorn, but a surprising amount of salt, sugar, and even fat.