Taco Bell's Giant Cheez-It Menu Items Are Finally Arriving Nationwide

Back in February, Taco Bell held a press event to announce what would be in store (and in stores) throughout 2024, and we dutifully announced the biggest takeaway: Yes, super-sized Cheez-Its would be back on the menu. If you missed these the first time around, it's probably because you weren't in Irvine, California, during summer 2022. This was the place and the time when Taco Bell test-marketed both the Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap, both of which sold out pretty quickly. Now they're back and going nationwide, if only for an unspecified "limited time." Both of these Big Cheez-It items will be available on June 6, but Taco Bell Rewards members will be able to purchase them starting on May 30, per info shared with Mashed.

The Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is basically the same as any other Crunchwrap — ground beef, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream — except instead of a tostada shell you get, of course, a supersized Cheez-It hidden inside the flour tortilla. The Big Cheez-It Tostada consists of the same giant cheese cracker topped with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Taco Bell expects the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme to be priced around $4.99, while the tostada will be in the neighborhood of $3.49 (prices at individual locations may vary). You'll also be able to buy a Big Cheez-It Box for about $8.99 that includes the Cheez-It Crunchwrap, as well as a five-layer beef burrito, nacho fries, and a medium fountain drink.