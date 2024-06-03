19 Unhealthiest Frozen Chicken Products You Can Buy At Aldi

If you haven't paid attention to the nutrition labels or ingredients in many frozen Aldi chicken products, you may not have realized just how unhealthy they can be. While Aldi does have some health-conscious brands, not every Aldi frozen chicken product is created equally, at least health-wise.

We dove deep into the ingredient lists of Aldi's frozen chicken products to see exactly which ones are cause for the most concern, using the nutrition and ingredients data collected by Fooducate, an online tool that helps guide healthy eating and grades products on a scale between A and F. The healthiest Aldi options tend to be the ones you'd expect: plain chicken without breading or sauce and most of the ones that look like they would be healthy, such as quinoa bowls. It's the other product labels that you should probably read more carefully before you buy. Lots of salt, sugar, and fat are just the start — many of these chicken products are highly processed. That means they're made with unhealthy, unnatural preservatives to help food stay fresh longer like phosphates or a variety of other unhealthy, unnatural ingredients aimed at boosting a food's flavor, texture, or appearance. Here's an overview of the best and worst aspects of each of Aldi's unhealthiest frozen chicken products.