Why Zachary Quinto Is Being Called Out For Being A Terrible Customer

While many commenters on Manita's Instagram post applauded the restaurant's response to Quinto's alleged behavior, not everyone felt the establishment was entirely in the right, including one Instagram user who claimed to work in the restaurant industry. Their comment — the top response on the restaurant's post, garnering 58 likes at the time of this writing — suggested that staff could have handled things in a way that left everyone satisfied.

As the commenter suggested, Manita could have apologized for giving away Quinto's reservation and perhaps offered him a free drink. It might also have seated him at one of the empty tables, since it was able to place another diner (or diners) at the table he reserved. As the commenter also noted, a little creative juggling of reservations and arrival times can often cover for late arrivals without having to disappoint anyone. As this user told the restaurant, "It's not a good look on you guys and makes it seem like you're doing the bare minimum of 'here's a reso — oh you missed the text messages? Too bad.'"

Still, if the restaurant had dealt with the situation in a different way, it might not have had anything to post about, so perhaps it's just as well. After all, the incident may help boost Manita's publicity — to date, the establishment has just 34 Yelp reviews and only one review on TripAdvisor.