The Best Way To Store Homemade Sourdough Bread

Baking homemade sourdough bread requires time and a lot of patience. You first need to feed and activate your starter hours before you plan to mix the bread dough, and usually, this dough needs to spend several hours on the counter with a few folds or slaps in between. Ideally, when the gluten is sufficiently developed, the dough should go straight to cold fermentation in the fridge, which slows the gluten and allows flavors to develop. Unsurprisingly, after all of this effort — once you bake the perfect loaf with an open crumb and a perfectly crispy crust — you'll want to store your sourdough bread properly so it stays fresh and retains flavor.

There are several ways to store your homemade sourdough bread, but the best is to keep it unwrapped, ideally on a cutting board or inside of a breadbox with the sliced side facing down. Another helpful trick is to cut the loaf in half, take out a slice, then connect both ends so the center stays protected. The bread can stay like this for up to two days. This method is best suited for round loaves with fewer exposed parts that lose moisture.

If you don't finish your bread in two days, just wrap it in cloth, aluminum foil, a paper or plastic bag, or beeswax wrap. Wrapping your bread will keep the moisture locked in so it won't dry out, but this will also soften the crust, so be prepared to lose that distinctive crunch.