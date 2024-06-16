How To Make Yuzu Kosho Pasta Sauce Like A Pro

If you have never thought to add yuzu kosho to your ramen or use it in pasta sauce, this may be because you've yet to hear of the stuff, though of course, this expensive ingredient has long been on the radar of chefs like G. Garvin. Well, you may now consider yourself in the know because we are not just going to explain what the stuff is — a Japanese condiment that, as the name implies, is yuzu-based. We're also going to give you some tips for making your own DIY version to use in the pasta sauce of your choice, tips that come straight from Namiko Hirasawa Chen (Nami) of the Japanese recipe blog Just One Cookbook.

As Nami tells Mashed, yuzu kosho consists of nothing more than yuzu zest (either green or yellow) combined with red or green chiles and salt. This makes for a flavor that is spicy, tangy, and, well, salty all at the same time. "I recommend adding a little bit of freshly squeezed juice to make it meld better," she tells us, but goes on to caution: "Adding too much moisture does not preserve well, so use as little as possible." She also notes that if you have difficulty finding fresh yuzu, another citrus fruit such as grapefruit, mandarin, Meyer lemon, lime, or orange can be used in its place. As for the chiles, she says jalapeños will work, although serranos or habaneros could be used if you want your yuzu kosho for an extra-spicy pasta sauce.