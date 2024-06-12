Christine Hà Explains Why MasterChef Brings Out A Different Side Of Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive Interview

This season of MasterChef features people from four generations. What are some of the foods that you like to make in your family with different generations?

I would say probably the baby boomers' generation, that would be like my parents. They cooked everything from scratch. They didn't write down recipes. Their recipe repertoire was probably also smaller, but they were really good at what they know how to cook.

For example, a lot of the more traditional Vietnamese dishes that are very, I guess, authentic to what they were meant to be from Vietnam. Those are things that I like to learn from the boomer generation. And then my generation is after that. I think we came up in the age where international cuisines were much more accessible because of things like television, the internet. So we learned from our parents and the boomer generation how to cook certain authentic dishes in the traditional method. But, then we're able to learn a lot about different cuisines around the world and kind of fuse these different international cuisines and flavors into the more traditional foods that we grew up eating and learning to cook from our parents.

Then I would say the generations after my Gen X, they're much more well-versed in the digital age. They are very good and savvy at learning things online from YouTube and TikTok and Instagram, but they don't necessarily have the life experience or perhaps yet the financial leisure, all the leisure funds that they're able to spend on traveling and actually tasting all of these foods themselves.

A lot of it, I think the younger generation cooks from learning online, but not necessarily having been able to experience the foods themselves. I would say that kind of distinguishes all the generations. I would say there's not a lot of younger generations in my family. All of my nieces and nephews are very young; they're not quite ... they're just barely learning to cook. I have yet to really cook with them and see what their cooking style is, but they have a lot of knowledge. They just don't have a lot of experience. That's what I would say is kind of what I see from the strengths of the different generations.