Supreme Pizza Grilled Cheese Recipe

When a comfort food craving hits, why choose between pizza and grilled cheese? This supreme pizza grilled cheese, developed by Kate Shungu, combines two favorites for a restaurant-quality meal you can make at home.

To make it, we'll load up thick-cut Italian bread with some classic pizza toppings: pizza sauce, crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, and green bell peppers. The quintessential pizza cheese, mozzarella, holds it all together. And, to make it a true restaurant-style grilled cheese, we'll coat the exterior with softened butter and finely grated Parmesan cheese. The butter and Parmesan combination creates a crispy, toasted cheese exterior with that characteristically salty and nutty flavor from the Parmesan. Red sauce fans will love a small bowl of pizza sauce on the side for dipping.

While we would make this from scratch any night of the week, it's also a genius way to use up extra pizza toppings from pizza night. Pair it with a leafy green salad and a glass of wine for an easy weeknight meal that you can make in just 25 minutes.