Shady Things About Red Lobster's Menu

It's basically science: lobster and butter go together like peanut butter and jelly. But if you're seeking that perfect slab of half-melted butter atop the back of your bright red crustacean, it turns out you may not find it at Red Lobster. According to employees, the butter used on the lobster, as well as a number of other entrees, is imitation ... and consumers are noticing.

"As a former grill master at Red Lobster, that butter has been fake for 4+ years at the minimum," admitted an alleged worker on Reddit in a thread created by a consumer who described an odd, fake-butter taste coming from their tail-and-shrimp dish. Though this employee did not go on to divulge exactly what the chain is using in place of standard butter, eaters — who call out this artificial taste across platforms — have their own theories. The overarching assumption seems to be that a flavored oil mixture (similar to that which is poured over popcorn at movie theaters) is the most likely product being utilized in the kitchens at Red Lobster. We suppose if you're a fan of super-savory movie theater popcorn butter, this may not automatically be a bad thing ... but if you prefer the real thing, you might find this taste detracts from the overall enjoyment of your meal.