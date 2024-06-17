DiGiorno 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pizzas Review: This Unique Collaboration Is A Blockbuster Hit!

In the lead-up to the premiere of Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine" in theaters on July 26, 2024, DiGiorno is releasing a quartet of frozen pizzas in collaboration with the superhero flick. Each pizza is themed around a character or moment from the upcoming film or a past entry in the "Deadpool" franchise. The Wade Special, for example, references Deadpool's (Ryan Reynolds') civilian name, Wade Wilson, and is topped with the same combination of ingredients on a pizza he orders in the first movie.

Altogether, DiGiorno and the "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie collaborated on three pizzas in addition to The Wade Special: Gimme Chimi, Spicy Wolvie Pie, and Maximum Pep. Furthermore, the duo is also hosting a giveaway with a range of prizes and temporarily redesigning the packaging of two of the Rising Crust products.

Here's everything Marvel heads and frozen pizza aficionados should know about the four "Deadpool & Wolverine" pizzas leading the charge in this brand team-up, as well as my personal reviews after trying each one.