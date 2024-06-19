15 Types Of Beans You Should Be Using In Your Chili

A wholesome chili is a staple on the dinner rotation for many of us, and when it comes to adding beans, you might be committed to using the same variety each time you whip up a batch. Pinto beans and kidney beans are amongst the most popular types of beans we see in a classic chili recipe, and these are of course fantastic choices.

Beans can add texture, heartiness, and plenty of nutrients to your chili, and there's no reason why you can't deviate from the classics. There are a huge variety of beans out there, with most available in handy canned form. This means after a quick drain and rinse they can be tossed right into the pot without a lengthy soaking and pre-cooking.

Each variety of bean will bring a slightly different flavor and texture to this classic dish, from mild and earthy black beans to creamy and nutty chickpeas. Whether you're pairing them with meat, or making them the star of a veggie or vegan chili, there's a bean out there that's perfect for enhancing your dish's flavor profile. So let's explore 15 of our favorite beans and help you find the best variety for transforming your next batch of this family favorite.