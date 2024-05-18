What You Didn't Know About Green Beans

The rainbow of green beans goes well beyond green. Wax beans are also known as yellow beans because, no surprise here, they're yellow. But don't let their golden hue fool you — yellow beans are the same old green beans you know and love. They've just been bred to remove the green pigment. Some folks say yellow beans have a different, slightly meatier texture. But the differences are subtle, and you can use green and yellow beans interchangeably. Sometimes, it's just about aesthetics — maybe you want to add a vibrant yellow contrast to make a dish look more appealing.

Purple beans are green beans with a purple shell that turns green when cooked. As with yellow beans, purple beans can be used like regular green beans. But they might be a little more fun — watching the transformation from purple to green can be entertaining, especially for kids. For the adults interested in nutrition, the purple option may offer more health benefits. According to a 2017 study in the Journal of Food Quality, purple green beans retain more antioxidants after cooking than their green counterparts.

For gardeners, purple beans can add a pop of color to your veggie patch. Green beans are relatively easy to grow, and the purple varieties are much easier to spot during harvest time. They don't play hide and seek in the green foliage as well as those camouflaging green varieties.