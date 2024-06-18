KFC's New Chicken Quesadilla Review: An All-American Twist On The Classic Comfort Food

It's clear by how many new menu items KFC has released since January of this year that the restaurant chain is on an absolute tear in the innovation department. Not content with adding a new dipping sauce here and a different variation of the same sandwich there, we've seen the launch of snack-sized wraps, larger Twister Wraps, Apple Pie Poppers, the Chizza, passion fruit-infused drinks, Saucy Nuggets, and now the KFC Chicken Quesadilla. Needless to say, I've been eating a lot of KFC lately.

The KFC Chicken Quesadilla is probably one of the most surprising additions to the fried chicken chain's menu, which focuses more on American homestyle comfort foods. Taking a page out of its sister brand Taco Bell's playbook, KFC has found a new way to deliver its world-famous fried chicken in an entirely unexpected way.

KFC offered me a sneak preview of the new chicken quesadilla several months ago when it was still in the development stage, and I recently got the opportunity to taste it again once it hit participating test market locations. Here's everything you need to know about the thoroughly American twist to this classic Mexican comfort food favorite.