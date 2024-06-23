The Best Pickle Substitutes For Any Recipe

Pickled onions — another popular pickled veggie that makes a super versatile addition to a variety of dishes. They're slightly sweet, deliciously tangy, and guaranteed to bring a refreshing bite to your plate. You can buy pickled onions in many grocery stores, but it's also easy to make these tasty pickled veggies yourself at home. Pickled onions typically come in two popular forms — thinly sliced, red onions or whole, small white onions. The sliced red onions are fantastic for adding to burgers, tacos, or salads, whilst the white onions make a great addition to cheese boards or sandwiches.

The base for any pickling recipe tends to consist of the following — vinegar, sugar, and salt. Water is sometimes added, too. This is the brine that will preserve and flavor your veggies or fruits. It's also common to flavor the brine with some seasonings and spices of choice, such as peppercorns, coriander seeds, mustard seeds, or even garlic.

To make pickled onions, pop your whole or sliced onions in jars, heat the brine mixture in a saucepan, then pour it over the onions. Once everything has cooled to room temperature, put the lids on the jars and store them in the fridge. Whole onions will need some time to tenderize before you can enjoy them. This can take up to a month. Thinly sliced onions can be eaten much sooner, requiring just an hour of sitting in that flavorful brine before they're ready for use.