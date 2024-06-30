The Reddit 'Hack' For Costco Ice Cream Toppings Is, Frankly, Kind Of Silly

There isn't anything particularly fancy about the Costco food court, but isn't that part of how it attracts people? Still, we can't help but applaud shoppers for coming up with some clever ways to level up the in-house eatery's fairly basic menu, like the genius (albeit slightly extra) rotisserie chicken pizza hack that transforms a slice of cheesy 'za into a BBQ lover's dream. On the other hand, there are a few Costco food court hacks that don't necessarily have us wishing we had thought of them sooner. An ice cream "hack" shared on Reddit fits that bill.

In a post from December 2023, a Redditor explained that they thought the now-discontinued strawberry swirl ice cream at Costco's food court would benefit from the addition of chocolate. "For months, I never planned ahead and was always kicking myself when we sat down to eat it. Today, I very intentionally packed a snack to take with me to Costco," they said. The snack? A bag of chocolate pieces, which they used to doctor up their cup of strawberry swirl ice cream.

It's no secret that chocolate and strawberry are a winning pair, so we'll give the Redditor some credit. However, considering how many other places actually sell ice cream with toppings and mix-ins, the idea of bringing chocolate from home to upgrade the food court sweet treat has us chuckling rather than gasping in awe.