Ranch Burgers With Homemade Kranch Recipe

Burger night just got an upgrade — these ranch burgers with homemade "kranch" take a classic cookout favorite and elevate it into something special. The recipe, developed by Kate Shungu, will especially appeal to fans of ranch dressing. "I love serving a special burger as a fun addition to a cookout or our weekly family burger night," Shungu says. "These ranch burgers have double the ranch: ranch dressing mix mixed into the burger patties, and a mixture of ranch and ketchup on top, AKA the kranch."

Ranch fans will adore the subtle tang of the dressing, and the homemade kranch can be scooped up with french fries or potato chips, too. Best of all, it takes just 20 minutes to create a flavorful meal that can be customized to everyone's preference. Shungu mentions that she likes to set out all the toppings and let the hungry burger fans choose their favorites. Pickles, bacon, sauteed onions, and slices of provolone will round out a top-your-own-burger buffet nicely. And, while the recipe calls for slathering the kranch right onto the burgers before serving, you can easily set the condiment aside as well and let people choose their own adventure on that front.