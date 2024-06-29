14 Healthiest Beans You Should Always Keep In The Pantry

Chickpeas — or garbanzo beans — are popular enough that most people have a can or two somewhere in their pantry. And the good news is they're extremely healthy. A cup of cooked chickpeas contains slightly less protein and fiber than the same quantity of black beans — 14.5 grams and 12.5 grams, respectively — but still a good amount. They contain all but one of the essential amino acids (lacking just methionine), so some consider them a higher-quality protein than other legumes. However, there's really no need to consume all the amino acids in one food or meal, as long as it balances out over the week or month.

Because chickpeas have a low glycemic index and plenty of fiber and protein, they can help regulate blood sugar after eating. This is not only good for people with diabetes but anyone who experiences a slump a few hours after eating. They're also great for your digestive system, as they contain mostly soluble fiber, which helps increase the beneficial bacteria in your gut.

You can eat chickpeas in many ways. Hummus is perhaps the best-known chickpea dish out there, but you can go far beyond that. Roasting canned chickpeas makes a delicious snack. They're super tasty in soups and stews, and you can add them to a range of pasta dishes. Mashed and mixed with mayo, they're great in sandwiches or on salads.