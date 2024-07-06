Cheesy Bacon Brussels Sprouts Casserole Recipe
Brussels sprouts have become one of the trendiest vegetables in recent years, due in part to a flavor makeover that comes courtesy of modern botany – they used to taste a lot different back in the 20th century. Today they're a lot less bitter and can be enjoyed on their own in recipes such as pan-fried Brussels sprouts. These bite-sized vegetables may be even more appealing, however, when they're loaded up with cheese and bacon, which is what developer Feta Topalu does in this casserole. "The finished dish," Topalu tells us, "has a creamy and cheesy texture with slight crispness from the cooked bacon pieces." The real standout ingredient, apart from the sprouts, is the bacon, something she feels "adds a smoky flavor that complements the mild taste of Brussels sprouts."
Like most casserole recipes, this one isn't terribly difficult to make, although Topalu explains, "While this recipe is not overly complicated, it involves several steps such as blanching the Brussels sprouts and cooking the other ingredients in a skillet." The extra effort is well worth it, though, as the process of blanching and then roasting the sprouts keeps them bright and brings out their sweet, nutty flavor while allowing them to retain a juicy yet firm texture. The mushrooms and onions, sauteed in bacon fat, add a depth of umami flavor to round out the dish.
Collect the ingredients for the cheesy bacon Brussels sprouts casserole
The main ingredients in this casserole are Brussels sprouts, cheddar, mozzarella, and bacon. In addition to the stars, you'll also need a few supporting players including butter, a yellow onion, baby bella mushrooms, garlic, thyme, pepper, and heavy cream.
Topalu says you can use frozen Brussels sprouts in this recipe, something that will allow you to skip the trimming step. If you do go this route, she advises thawing and patting off any excess moisture before you cook them. You won't need to do this if you're still blanching the sprouts, though, since the boiling water will thaw them quite effectively.
Step 1: Turn on the oven and prepare a pan
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Grease a casserole dish and set it aside.
Step 2: Boil some water
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 3: Blanch the Brussels sprouts
Add the Brussels sprouts and blanch for 4-5 minutes, or until they are tender
Step 4: Drain the Brussels sprouts
Drain the sprouts and set aside.
Step 5: Fry the bacon
In a skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy.
Step 6: Drain the bacon
Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside on a paper-towel lined plate to drain. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease in the skillet.
Step 7: Melt the butter
In the same skillet with the bacon grease, melt the butter over medium heat.
Step 8: Fry the onions and mushrooms
Add the onion and mushrooms. Saute the vegetables for about 5-6 minutes.
Step 9: Stir in the garlic and thyme
Add the garlic and thyme, cook for 1 more minute, or until fragrant.
Step 10: Add the bacon and vegetables to a baking dish
Transfer the Brussels sprouts, bacon, and vegetables to the casserole dish and spread it out evenly.
Step 11: Cover the vegetables with cream
Pour the cream over and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 12: Sprinkle the cheese on top
Top with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
Step 13: Bake the casserole
Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly and slightly golden on top.
- 1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 6 slices of bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Preheat the oven to 375 F. Grease a casserole dish and set it aside.
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the Brussels sprouts and blanch for 4-5 minutes, or until they are tender.
- Drain the sprouts and set aside.
- In a skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy.
- Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside on a paper-towel lined plate to drain. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease in the skillet.
- In the same skillet with the bacon grease, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add the onion and mushrooms. Saute the vegetables for about 5-6 minutes.
- Add the garlic and thyme, cook for 1 more minute, or until fragrant.
- Transfer the Brussels sprouts, bacon, and vegetables to the casserole dish and spread it out evenly.
- Pour the cream over and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Top with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
- Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly and slightly golden on top.
What are some variations for this Brussels sprouts casserole?
As with many casserole recipes, this one is flexible enough that you can customize it to better suit your preferences. Topal suggests changing up the cheese and feels that Gruyère, Gouda, Parmesan, and provolone could all be used to replace or supplement the cheddar or mozzarella. She also notes that you could make the casserole spicier with the addition of chopped chiles or crushed red pepper, while you could give the top a crunchy layer with cracker crumbs, breadcrumbs, potato chip crumbs, or the crispy fried onions we associate with green bean casseroles. "Depending on the recipe variations," Topalu tells us, "the flavors and texture can range from mild to spicy and really crisp and crunchy."
If you really want to change things up, you could even replace the Brussels sprouts with an alternative vegetable. Broccoli, which is also green and cruciferous, could work, while cauliflower is a crucifer with a milder flavor. Chopped beets, turnips, or other root vegetables might make for a more autumnal casserole, while switching the onions for leeks would be a pungent way to punch up the flavor.
To make the dish vegetarian, simply omit the bacon. You can saute the mushrooms and onions in olive oil or butter instead of bacon fat. You could also add a pinch of smoked paprika to the mix to make up for the lack of smoky bacon flavor.
What can I serve with this casserole?
As Topalu notes, "This casserole pairs well with a variety of dishes," but due to its richness, you may want to avoid serving it with anything fatty like roast pork or duck. Instead, this creamy, cheesy dish is best suited for simpler entrees, and Tobalu tells us, "It can be served as a side dish alongside roasted chicken, grilled steak, or baked salmon." In fact, a spicy version of baked salmon would make a light and flavorful counterpoint to the comfort-food qualities of the Brussels sprout casserole.
Since the casserole contains a certain amount of protein in the form of cheese and bacon and even the Brussels sprouts themselves, Topalu suggests, "You can also enjoy it as a main course with a side of crusty bread and a simple green salad." A salad with a citrus or vinaigrette dressing could stand in contrast to all the creaminess. If you'd like to boost the protein content of this meal, you could add some nuts or seeds as we do in our wilted spinach salad, or hard-boiled eggs such as the ones used in this warm spinach salad recipe.