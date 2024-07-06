Cheesy Bacon Brussels Sprouts Casserole Recipe

Brussels sprouts have become one of the trendiest vegetables in recent years, due in part to a flavor makeover that comes courtesy of modern botany – they used to taste a lot different back in the 20th century. Today they're a lot less bitter and can be enjoyed on their own in recipes such as pan-fried Brussels sprouts. These bite-sized vegetables may be even more appealing, however, when they're loaded up with cheese and bacon, which is what developer Feta Topalu does in this casserole. "The finished dish," Topalu tells us, "has a creamy and cheesy texture with slight crispness from the cooked bacon pieces." The real standout ingredient, apart from the sprouts, is the bacon, something she feels "adds a smoky flavor that complements the mild taste of Brussels sprouts."

Like most casserole recipes, this one isn't terribly difficult to make, although Topalu explains, "While this recipe is not overly complicated, it involves several steps such as blanching the Brussels sprouts and cooking the other ingredients in a skillet." The extra effort is well worth it, though, as the process of blanching and then roasting the sprouts keeps them bright and brings out their sweet, nutty flavor while allowing them to retain a juicy yet firm texture. The mushrooms and onions, sauteed in bacon fat, add a depth of umami flavor to round out the dish.