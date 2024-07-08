The Best Fast Food Pepperoni Pizza Is A Detroit-Style Classic

When asked to picture a pizza, chances are one with pepperoni on top comes to mind. In fact, this quintessential topping is America's favorite. Pepperoni slices can enhance just about any pizza, so Mashed set out to compile a ranking of the best fast food pepperoni pizzas out of 13 different chains. After looking at numerous reviews to understand what consumers thought about each pizza, Mashed concluded that the Detroit-style pepperoni pizza from Jet's Pizza is the best.

Although fast food pepperoni pizza tends to hit the spot, many key differences set Jet's pepperoni pizza apart from others like Papa John's, Sbarro, and Little Caesar's. For those unfamiliar with Jet's Pizza, it is only found in 22 states and originated in Michigan. While Jet's has a variety of menu items, such as salads, wings, and calzones, it is famous for Detroit-style pizza that features a thick, chewy crust, made in a rectangular pan. Although our ranking wasn't targeting Detroit-style pizzas specifically, reviews on sites like Yelp, Google, and Reddit often highlighted the pizza for its flavorful but not overwhelming crust and perfectly meaty pepperoni.