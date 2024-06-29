July Aldi Finds That Will Take You On A Summer Vacation From Your Own Home

While "summer" and "vacation" are two words that go together, like, well, "Aldi" and "savings," the sad truth is, in 2024, nearly half of us (47%, according to a Bankrate survey) won't be going anywhere at all because it's just too darn expensive. Instead, we'll be spending the summer getting in touch with our inner Backyardigans. In case you missed the best children's TV show of all time, "The Backyardigans" was about a group of friends who let their imaginations take them all over the world without ever crossing their property lines. Before we begin enjoying the ambiance of our decks and patios, however, we'll have a gander at Aldi's staycation supplies.

While Aldi carries a wide range of budget-priced staples, it also offers a number of affordable indulgences that can help put you in the vacation mood. Even if you won't be traveling yourself, you can send your taste buds on a globetrotting adventure with snacks that will put you in mind of destinations ranging from the Mediterranean to a tropical island. Of course, Aldi will also be featuring some All-American merch in case your next imaginary destination is right here in the good ol' U.S. A.