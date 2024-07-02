Taco Bell's Beloved Nacho Fries Are Getting A New Spicy Flavor

National Fry Day, if you didn't already know, is coming up on July 12. Taco Bell has had nacho fries on its menu since 2018, so this means the fast food chain is more than qualified to celebrate. In fact, according to information shared with Mashed, Taco Bell has decided to stretch one day of french fry festivities into a whole month, and it's releasing a spicy new item to celebrate: jalapeño ranch nacho fries.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell released spicy nacho fries in collaboration with hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark. Along the same spicy line, the jalapeño ranch nacho fries will hopefully bring the heat. The menu item will feature the chain's classic seasoned fries, but they'll also be topped with a new jalapeño ranch sauce (only time will tell if this will be similar to Taco Bell's creamy jalapeño quesadilla sauce).

The ranch is made from buttermilk, sour cream, garlic, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, parsley, and other spices; pasilla peppers are the dried version of chilaca peppers, known for their mild heat and bright flavor. Topping off the fries will be pico de gallo and a customizable protein of black beans or seasoned beef. The item will be available starting July 18 for about $4.49, depending on location.