The Best And Worst Costco Finds For Your Next BBQ

Oh barbecue season — the time of year where the grill sizzles melodically as you catch up with your friends over a cold beer. The air is warm, the sun is blazing, and stomachs are aching to be fed. But before you host your dream BBQ of the summer, you'll need to head over to the grocery store.

When you're cooking for a lot of people, shopping can be stressful. It's hard to know how much to buy and what exactly to throw in your cart. Many people opt to shop at Costco, which is a great option especially if you are buying items in large quantities. It'll help save you money while ensuring you have a bit of extra food in case your guests are hungrier than predicted.

Most people attending a barbecue expect a few staple items: burgers, dogs, steaks, drinks, snacks, fruit, and salads. We've combed through the Costco subreddit and other blogs to see which of these staples are worth getting at Costco and which you should shop for elsewhere. Taste, variety of options, and price were all taken into account when ranking the items in this list, as we'll elaborate on further. Please note that any prices mentioned are accurate as of the publication date and vary for each location. If you want to host a BBQ and serve delicious food while keeping it affordable, you'll want to read on.