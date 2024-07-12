The Healthiest Steaks To Order At A Steakhouse Might Surprise You

A steakhouse may seem like the last place you'd want to go if you're trying to eat healthy, but it turns out that there are loads of options that are low in fat and calories and high in nutrients — especially if you order smart. (And we don't mean you have to order fish.)

The first order of business is to look at how the steak is cooked. "When it comes to cooking steak in a healthy manner, several methods stand out for preserving the meat's nutritional value while minimizing unhealthy additives and maximizing flavor," explains Kylian Goussot, executive chef of Lafayette Steakhouse in Miami. "These methods include grilling, broiling, baking, and pan-searing without excessive butter or oil."

For Brad Johnson, CEO of Verde Farms, the leading U.S. provider of USDA certified organic, 100% grass-fed, and 100% free-range beef, chief among these options is undoubtedly grilling. "When you grill your steak, the excess fat drips away from the steak, opposed to it recirculating in a pan," he says. That said, the method used by many steakhouses — broiling — can be just as healthful, especially if the kitchen is using a broil pan. "The high heat locks in the juices and flavor while the excess fat drippings fall through the broiler pan," he says.

But choosing how your steak is cooked is just the beginning. If you want to maximize the nutritional profile of your steakhouse meal, here are the steaks our experts recommend you choose.