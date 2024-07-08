A Brand New McFlurry Is Hitting McDonald's Restaurants Nationwide
Summer is the unofficial season of eating cold sweet treats. McDonald's just so happens to have an item that can fit these summer requirements: the whimsically dubbed McFlurry. The McFlurry, which got its name from the machine that mixes the ice cream and add-ins with a spoon, has two classic toppings — Oreo and M&M's. However, new ones have been known to make appearances around the summertime or shortly before. Last year, McDonald's Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry hit menus in July, and the year before that, the Chocolate Pretzel McFlurry came out in May. This summer, McDonald's confirmed on its website that a Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry is on its way.
The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry features the chain's signature vanilla soft serve, strawberry clusters, and bits of Kit Kat bar blended with real banana. The new flavor is clearly meant to appeal to Kit Kat fans, but the inclusion of real fruit stays true to the classic banana split that partly inspired it. This new McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants across the country for a limited time beginning on July 10.
The new McFlurry is being released alongside a burger
The inclusion of Kit Kats could be considered a subtle throwback to the McFlurry's candy-centric roots. The original McFlurry flavors released in 1997 were Oreo, Heath, Nestle Crunch, M&M's and Butterfinger. These are all iconic chocolate candy bars, except Oreos, which are chocolaty and iconic in their own right. Now a new candy brand is entering the lineup, even if only for a limited time. Earlier this year, McDonald's released a sentimental, grandmother-inspired McFlurry that was full of candy but not brand-specific. Mashed reviewed the Grandma McFlurry and enjoyed its strong butterscotch notes and bits of smashed sweets.
The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry will be released alongside something savory: The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder, which hit menus in 2022. Now McDonald's is giving everyone another chance to try it. The BLT Quarter Pounder is stacked with thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, Roma tomato slices, shredded lettuce, and a smoky BLT sauce seasoned with paprika, parsley, and black pepper. Customers can opt for two slices of American cheese and make it a Double-Quarter Pounder if they please.