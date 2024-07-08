A Brand New McFlurry Is Hitting McDonald's Restaurants Nationwide

Summer is the unofficial season of eating cold sweet treats. McDonald's just so happens to have an item that can fit these summer requirements: the whimsically dubbed McFlurry. The McFlurry, which got its name from the machine that mixes the ice cream and add-ins with a spoon, has two classic toppings — Oreo and M&M's. However, new ones have been known to make appearances around the summertime or shortly before. Last year, McDonald's Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry hit menus in July, and the year before that, the Chocolate Pretzel McFlurry came out in May. This summer, McDonald's confirmed on its website that a Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry is on its way.

The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry features the chain's signature vanilla soft serve, strawberry clusters, and bits of Kit Kat bar blended with real banana. The new flavor is clearly meant to appeal to Kit Kat fans, but the inclusion of real fruit stays true to the classic banana split that partly inspired it. This new McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants across the country for a limited time beginning on July 10.