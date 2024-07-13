Texas Roadhouse Vs Black Rock Bar & Grill: Which Is Better?

Unlike most other steakhouses, Black Rock Bar & Grill lets guests prepare steak to their exact specifications. Taking a cue from the interactive experience of Korean BBQ eateries and Japanese shabu shabu restaurants, Black Rock features 755 F volcanic rock stations where diners can cook their own meals.

According to the chain, cooking beef on volcanic stone has numerous benefits. These include a juicier and tender cut that stays hot throughout the entire meal. To guide diners through the cooking process, Black Rock offers rough cooking time estimates, from rare (between five to 15 seconds) to well done (from 45 to 60 seconds). Meanwhile, seafood such as shrimp, scallops, and lobster should be left sizzling on the stone for around a minute.

So how does this process work? One diner describes their experience at the restaurant, explaining that the steaks come out of the kitchen on the stone, the server gives the guests a brief demo, and leaves them to continue the cooking process. The reviewer gave four stars on OpenTable, while providing a full disclosure, stating, "The stone is not hot enough to provide any sort of sear. I had to cut my steak into small pieces to allow for it to cook." However, not everyone agrees with this assessment, with another patron saying on TripAdvisor: "Steaks on the stone were hot and within our control to cook as desired."