Texas Roadhouse Vs Black Rock Bar & Grill: Which Is Better?
Texas Roadhouse and Black Rock Bar & Grill are concept restaurants designed around a specific theme or idea. Just like its name suggests, Texas Roadhouse has been inspired by the rustic charm of the American South and the nuances of a traditional roadhouse. In contrast, Black Rock focuses on the concept of DIY food preparation where guests take control of the grilling process at their tables.
While there's little doubt that each steakhouse offers a unique dining experience that's bound to create memories for some time to come, the chains achieve this in different ways — each with its own benefits and drawbacks. To help you decide which restaurant is more in line with your specific dining requirements, we have created a comprehensive comparison guide outlining the key elements of each chain in areas such as ambiance, menu options, and additional services. If you would like to find out more about our evaluation process, feel free to consult the methodology section at the end of this article.
Texas Roadhouse has country-themed decor
Southern-themed steakhouse chains are a dime a dozen, with LongHorn Steakhouse and Logan's Steakhouse being just a couple of the names that come to mind. Also country-themed, Texas Roadhouse has managed to thrive amid this competitive environment. Featuring the rustic, rural aesthetic so common to this type of establishment, Texas Roadhouse boasts a welcoming atmosphere characterized by complimentary barrels of peanuts, line dancing routines, and screens televising various sports.
Right from its logo of the state of Texas sporting a cowboy hat, the design of Texas Roadhouse screams old-world country. The down-to-earth restaurant features plenty of wooden and brick accents, bright neon signs, and bric-a-brac from days gone by. Wooden booths, along with murals of famous sports legends and western scenes complete the rugged, yet nostalgic, old-world setting. Notably, every Texas Roadhouse location features a corner dedicated to the American country singer, Willie Nelson, with memorabilia, records, and posters. This gesture goes beyond mere country music nostalgia — the founder of Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor, and the country music legend were friends.
Black Rock Bar & Grill offers a unique volcanic rock cooking experience
Unlike most other steakhouses, Black Rock Bar & Grill lets guests prepare steak to their exact specifications. Taking a cue from the interactive experience of Korean BBQ eateries and Japanese shabu shabu restaurants, Black Rock features 755 F volcanic rock stations where diners can cook their own meals.
According to the chain, cooking beef on volcanic stone has numerous benefits. These include a juicier and tender cut that stays hot throughout the entire meal. To guide diners through the cooking process, Black Rock offers rough cooking time estimates, from rare (between five to 15 seconds) to well done (from 45 to 60 seconds). Meanwhile, seafood such as shrimp, scallops, and lobster should be left sizzling on the stone for around a minute.
So how does this process work? One diner describes their experience at the restaurant, explaining that the steaks come out of the kitchen on the stone, the server gives the guests a brief demo, and leaves them to continue the cooking process. The reviewer gave four stars on OpenTable, while providing a full disclosure, stating, "The stone is not hot enough to provide any sort of sear. I had to cut my steak into small pieces to allow for it to cook." However, not everyone agrees with this assessment, with another patron saying on TripAdvisor: "Steaks on the stone were hot and within our control to cook as desired."
Texas Roadhouse serves USDA Choice beef while Black Rock Bar & Grill offers Certified Angus Beef
The USDA classifies beef into three categories, depending on its quality. The USDA Prime grade is given to the choicest cuts with the most marbling. Meanwhile, USDA Choice is a lower quality grade that features a little less marbling but is still tender and juicy. Finally, USDA Select is the lowest grade with the least marbling.
Being a mid-range steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse serves USDA Choice beef. According to a Quora member who worked at the chain some years ago, the beef is delivered to the restaurants fresh and is never frozen, which is precisely what makes it juicy and tender. Additionally, a former Texas Roadhouse employee explains the chain's steak preparation process, saying, "[The] seasoning came premixed for us. The way we were taught is to 'coast to coast' each side, sear on a 400 F flattop for a minute on each side with about a teaspoon of butter. [...] After that, straight to a clean oiled grill and cook until perfection."
Black Rock Bar & Grill is known for serving Certified Angus Beef. While not directly comparable to USDA grade beef, Angus beef comes from an Angus breed of cattle known for abundant marbling. The beef is wet aged for 21 days for optimal tenderness and flavor before being brought to the table on volcanic hot stones for DIY preparation.
Both chains serve seafood
Black Rock Bar & Grill serves a variety of seafood dishes, including three Sizzling Seafood on a Stone creations that diners can prepare at their tables. The options served on hot volcanic stones include 10 jumbo shrimp, 8-ounce sushi-grade ahi tuna, and five jumbo sea scallops. For those too lazy to cook themselves, Black Rock also offers ready-made seafood dishes, including soups like lobster bisque and New England clam chowder. Meanwhile, diners looking for a labor-free entree can opt for the restaurant's coconut shrimp, Atlantic salmon, or blackened mahi mahi.
The seafood options at Texas Roadhouse are more limited, with a firm focus on shrimp and fish. The chain's only seafood appetizer is grilled shrimp served with garlic, lemon, and pepper butter. In terms of salads, diners can also select the grilled salmon salad tossed with greens, Jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, egg, red onion, and croutons or the salmon Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons. The chain serves three seafood entrees: grilled Norwegian salmon with lemon and pepper butter, fried catfish breaded in cornmeal, and grilled shrimp over rice.
Texas Roadhouse has a significantly higher number of locations
With over 650 restaurants across the U.S., Texas Roadhouse is a force to be reckoned with. Interestingly, the first Texas Roadhouse wasn't opened in Texas but in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. By the turn of the century, the chain boasted nearly 70 restaurants. By 2024, Texas Roadhouse had the greatest footprint in the state of Texas with 76 locations, Florida with 44 locations, and Ohio with 35 restaurants. By city, the chain has the largest number of restaurants in Fort Worth and San Antonio in Texas and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. Texas Roadhouse also has a notable international presence with restaurants in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
In contrast to Texas Roadhouse, Black Rock Bar & Grill has fewer restaurants. The chain is also a relatively new player in the steakhouse industry. Founded in Hartland, Michigan, in 2010, Black Rock has expanded its footprint to around 15 locations in the U.S over the past 14 years. More specifically, the steakhouse can be found in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, and Florida.
Both chains have a children's menu but Texas Roadhouse is more kid-friendly
Texas Roadhouse is well-known for its family-friendly dining environment, as explained by the chain's former CFO Tonya Robinson, in a 2016 interview with The Motley Fool. "We play really loud music, so we're not going to hear your kids screaming. It's just a comfortable place for families to go where they feel they can take their kids and they're going to be okay. I don't have to worry about them crying or screaming," she says.
Catering to young diners, Texas Roadhouse offers special Kids & Ranger Meals, which include both steakhouse and fast food-style dishes. On the more low-key end of the spectrum, there's the all-beef hot dog, macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, and mini cheeseburgers. On the more gourmet end, the restaurant serves child-portioned steak, steak bites, ribs, and grilled chicken.
Black Rock Bar & Grill also features a special children's menu available for diners under 10 years of age. The chain offers two child-portioned options served on a hot stone: sirloin medallions and jumbo shrimp. For parents who might rightly worry about letting their children cook food on a 755 F rock, the restaurant also serves pre-made mains like burgers, ribs, chicken tenders, mini corn dogs, and mac and cheese. All children's entrees at the Black Rock Bar & Grill come with a side dish such as french fries, mashed potatoes, and apple slices.
Black Rock Bar & Grill has more vegetarian options
While vegetarians and steakhouses go together like chalk and cheese, many modern-day establishments realize that they need to accommodate a variety of dietary preferences. After all, chances are that not everybody at a family gathering or a business dinner is into meat.
Black Rock has definitely taken this culinary trend onboard with plenty of veggie offerings. The chain's vegetarian menu includes a vegetable stir fry in a bourbon glaze, spicy Korean BBQ sauce, or sweet chili sauce, plus BR Alfredo with creamy Alfredo sauce. Black Rock also features a number of "Impossible Options" with plant-based meat substitutes, including burgers and tacos. The restaurant's standard menu also has quite a few choices that might tickle the fancy of non-meat eaters. For apps, these include pretzel and cheese fondue, spinach and artichoke dip, fried pickles, French onion soup, and Brussels sprouts. The chain also features plenty of salads and vegetarian sides to choose from.
While Texas Roadhouse does — sort of — cater to vegetarians, its non-meat options aren't as extensive. In fact, the chain doesn't offer any vegetarian entrees. This means that herbivores will have to settle for one of the restaurant's salads or opt for one of its veggie starters, including fried pickles, rattlesnake bites (their version of jalapeño poppers), or the restaurant's iconic cactus blossom, an onion cut into petals and deep fried until golden.
Texas Roadhouse is more affordable
Diners watching their budgets might wish to skip Black Rock in favor of Texas Roadhouse, where the prices are more wallet-friendly. For instance, the chain's appetizers range from $4.99 for a cup of Texas red chili to $14.99 for ribs. In contrast, the starters at Black Rock offer less price flexibility, ranging from fried pickles at $9.99 to lobster dip at $13.99. Additionally, the desserts at Texas Roadhouse all cost $9.99 while the sweet treats at Black Rock will set diners back between $9.99 and $12.99.
Carnivores in the mood for steak also have to pay slightly higher prices at Black Rock. For example, a 6-ounce sirloin at Texas Roadhouse costs $16.99, while the same dish at Black Rock is priced at $19.99. Meanwhile, 9-ounce filet medallions at Texas Roadhouse are $26.99, while 10 ounces of the same cut cost $36.99 at Black Rock. In the seafood department, grilled salmon at Texas Roadhouse costs between $18.99 and $22.99 depending on size, while Atlantic salmon at Black Rock is $24.99. Another point of comparison is grilled shrimp, which costs $19.99 at Texas Roadhouse and $27.99 at Black Rock.
The desserts at Black Rock Bar & Grill are more creative
Diners with a sweet tooth may wish to give Texas Roadhouse a miss and make a beeline for Black Rock instead, provided that the chain has a location in their vicinity. Not only does Black Rock offer more interesting final courses, but it also has a wider selection of desserts.
Black Rock has a signature dessert that can only be found at the restaurant. With a name like Sizzling Black Rock Volcano, you know you're in for a treat. Topped with a flaming sparkler for effect, the volcano-shaped dessert consists of a brownie, vanilla ice cream, waffle, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream, and a marshmallow. Diners can also opt for the same dessert with strawberry dressing. The chain also offers more traditional steakhouse desserts, such as a New York-style cheesecake, an apple crisp topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce, and a brownie with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate.
More humble in the dessert department, Texas Roadhouse offers just three sweet choices. These include a classic apple pie with vanilla ice cream and honey, cinnamon, and caramel sauce, a New York-style strawberry cheesecake with whipped cream and strawberry sauce drizzle, and for chocoholics, a brownie with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Black Rock Bar & Grill and Texas Roadhouse serve burgers
Many steakhouses don't serve burgers and sandwiches, instead choosing to focus on their specialty: steaks. However, Black Rock and Texas Roadhouse don't belong in this category, as both chains serve a range of handhelds to complement their steak menu. The burgers at Black Rock span the gamut from classics to more unusual options. On the more familiar side, the chain offers the Roadhouse Burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and barbecue sauce. Patrons looking for something less ordinary shouldn't miss the chain's Moons Over My Burger, featuring a beef patty, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and a zesty chipotle mayo, all stuffed inside deep fried mozzarella cheese moons.
While Texas Roadhouse doesn't serve anything quite as elaborate, the chain features a decent selection of burgers bound to satisfy different tastes and preferences. Those looking for a traditional beef burger can opt for the restaurant's All-American Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, or the Smokehouse Burger with sautéed mushrooms, Jack cheese, and barbecue sauce. Texas Roadhouse also offers chicken and pulled pork burgers, known on the menu as sandwiches.
Texas Roadhouse is known for its margaritas
We all know that person — the one whose cocktail of choice is a margarita. And there's a good reason for this. The delectable blend of tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice isn't just refreshing, but it also provides a burst of flavor that captivates the senses. Meanwhile, the salty rim adds an aesthetic and balancing element to the boozy concoction.
Aware of its appeal, Texas Roadhouse offers tipplers not just one but seven different margarita options. The chain's house margarita is made with Dorado Gold Tequila, and provides a base for the restaurant's frozen version of the cocktail, as well as its strawberry, raspberry, and mango-flavored margarita variants. Cocktail enthusiasts looking to get buzzed can opt for the chain's The Legend Margarita with Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo tequilas, as well as Grand Marnier. The elegant drink comes with a black lava salted rim. Alternatively, patrons can try the restaurant's Hurricane Margarita with the chain's house margarita and Captain Morgan Spiced Rum.
Notably, margarita enthusiasts can now make their own versions of the Texas Roadhouse Margarita in the comfort of their own home with the chain's margarita mixer. The one-of-a-kind recipe consists of blue agave from the area of Jalisco in Mexico, 19% Persian lime juice, and orange oils. To enhance the experience, the steakhouse also offers Legendary Margarita Candles with a citrusy scent inspired by the beloved drink.
Texas Roadhouse has an online butcher shop
Recreating restaurant dishes at home is a cost-effective alternative to dining out. It also gives home chefs the space to customize dishes to their personal taste. Those interested in replicating the steak dishes served at Texas Roadhouse will be pleased to know that the steakhouse now lets customers order its hand-trimmed cuts online.
The Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop features a variety of ready-to-grill beef options, including New York strips, ribeyes, bone-in ribeyes, and filet medallions. All of the cuts have been graded as USDA Choice, which places them squarely between USDA Prime and USDA Select in terms of quality. In addition, the beef has been sourced from Midwestern grain-fed cattle. For those not confident about their cooking skills, the Texas Roadhouse Butcher Shop website offers plenty of tips and recipes. Just some of the available recipes include ribeye with grilled peaches, filet ramen bowl, and New York strip with rosemary sauce.
Texas Roadhouse is better overall
Texas Roadhouse and Black Rock Bar & Grill feature numerous similarities and differences. Both chains have been developed around vastly different concepts. The Southern-themed Texas Roadhouse focuses on hearty American fare and a family-friendly atmosphere that caters to young diners. In contrast, Black Rock is centered around an interactive dining concept that sees patrons prepare their own food on a hot volcanic stone.
While both chains have a lot to offer in terms of atmosphere and food, we believe that Texas Roadhouse offers more value for money. The casual chain also has plenty of locations, which means that it's more accessible. In addition, while the idea of cooking your own beef at Black Rock may sound appealing at first, it's probably not something you would want to do every time you go out to eat at a steakhouse. After all, when it comes to a perfectly cooked steak, professional expertise can make a world of difference. While its desserts may be nothing to write home about, we believe that Texas Roadhouse more than makes up for this oversight with features such as its child-friendly environment, range of margaritas, and an online butcher shop.
Methodology
Selecting between two restaurant chains can be challenging, particularly if they are geared toward different dining experiences. After all, choosing where to dine is normally a matter of personal preference and mood. Nevertheless, examining certain features of each establishment can provide some clarity. To decide whether Texas Roadhouse or Black Rock Bar & Grill is a better chain, we evaluated a number of factors. These included each restaurant's dining concept, menu items, prices, number of locations, as well as other factors such as how welcoming they are to children.