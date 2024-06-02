14 Surprising Ways To Use Leftover Coleslaw

Most suggestions for using up barbecue leftovers neglect that most loyal of side dishes — coleslaw. For some, this crunchy mixture of cabbage and carrots doused in a mayonnaise and vinegar sauce is nothing more than a ceremonial nod toward nutrients to balance the avalanche of meat coming from the grill. For others, it provides some much-needed textural variation to the proceedings. Some loathe it, some love it, but wherever you fall on the spectrum, it's hard to deny that there is almost always too much of it. You might run out of hamburger buns or underestimate your guests' appetite for hot dogs, but rarely has anyone turned to a newly empty bowl and said, "Oh no. We're out of coleslaw." More often than not, you have the opposite problem — way too much of it.

In these moments, coleslaw might end up straight in the compost, but it's worth pausing before you throw it out. Even if you don't like the crunchy salad on its own, you might love it when it's been repurposed into a new dish. After all, a traditional coleslaw recipe is just cabbage, carrots, mayo, and vinegar, all of which fit perfectly into a wide range of other recipes. So, without further ado, let's dig into all the ways you can use leftover coleslaw and marvel at its surprising versatility.