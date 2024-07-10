Review: Subway's New Saucy Sandwich Lineup Brings In Mixed Results

Subway isn't new to the cheesesteak game, and their latest creation is a solid, if not slightly mundane, addition to the lineup. Steak, green peppers, and red onions all get toasted together on your choice of bread before being joined by the new SubKrunch topping, and a healthy portion of Roasted Garlic Aioli and Cheddar Cheese sauce. I ordered this sandwich on the Italian Herbs & Cheese bread because it seemed like a good fit with the flavor profile.

The first bite is all about the sauce. The Cheddar Cheese sauce is your classic nacho cheese: gooey, tasty, and a little overpowering. The Roasted Garlic Aioli has great flavor, but is playing second fiddle to the much more intense cheese sauce. The cheese is also best consumed hot, so if you're not planning on eating this sub right way, you may want to look elsewhere.

The steak itself is fine. It's pretty tender but nothing to write home about. The veggies on this sub are all cooked, leaving the sandwich feeling heavy. If you're looking to avoid a post-lunch nap, add in some fresh veggies like spinach or lettuce. Banana peppers or jalapeños would also be welcome additions to bring some acidity. Last but not least, the SubKrunch gets lost in this one. The sauces drown out the crunch, which is basically just a seasoned cornflake. But more on SubKrunch in a moment.