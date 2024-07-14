The Healthiest Microwave Meals You Can Buy

Microwave meals are the pinnacle of convenience. There's truly nothing better than coming home from a long day at work, popping a meal into the microwave, and enjoying it just five minutes later. Many people tend to steer away from microwave meals, however, because they aren't known to be the healthiest for you.

The term "healthy" can be somewhat subjective, depending on your health goals. The World Health Organization constitutes a healthy diet to include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. They also say that a diet shouldn't include a fat intake of over 30% of your total energy intake.

When it comes to all of the macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats), a healthy meal is one where these three are balanced. They all play an important role, and we need them to stay healthy and strong. Depending on your activity level, you may need more carbohydrates or protein to keep up with muscle growth and energy. Similarly, some people need more calories than others — based on height, weight, and if you have a goal of weight loss or not.

Overall, balance is key. A healthy meal won't have a lot of saturated fats, sugar, or unnecessary additives. Instead, it will have ingredients that provide health benefits, a fair balance of macronutrients, and a moderate calorie count. That is what we focused on when looking through the frozen meals available on the market. Keep reading to learn which ones you should pick up on your next grocery run.