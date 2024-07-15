Swap Vodka Out For Rum When Making Tropical Jell-O Shots

Fruity, refreshing, and filled with both the "fun" factor and great visual appeal, nothing says "pool party" quite like a mountainous heap of multicolored Jell-O shots. There's not much clarity on the origins of Jell-O shots, but these days, your typical Jell-O shot recipe uses a combination of vodka, water, and — of course — Jell-O mix. While this is how things are usually done, there are no hard-and-fast rules about what goes into one of these shots, especially when you're acting as your own bartender.

Because the taste of vodka is so easily concealed by fruity flavors, many consider it the best type of alcohol for Jell-O shots. But booze doesn't have to be inconspicuous in order to play well with other flavors. If you're looking to take things up a few notches in the flavor department, you might try swapping out vodka for something with a more distinct taste, like rum. Made from sugarcane, rum inherently pairs well with sweet flavors, making it the perfect candidate for tropical Jell-O shots. While using white rum will give you a lighter, brighter taste (and won't alter the color of your Jell-O), using dark or spiced rum can add a distinctly smoky or warm flavor to the shooter.