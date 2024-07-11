Costco Is, After Many Years, Increasing Membership Fees

While Costco membership fees have remained steady for years, changes are in store at the popular warehouse retailer. According to a news release featured on the Costco Wholesale website, membership fees will increase in the U.S. and Canada on September 1, 2024. Members with Gold Star and Business plans will soon pay $65 annually, $5 more than the previous yearly fee, while Executive members will see a $10 increase per year for an annual membership fee of $130. Executive members will also see a hike in their maximum annual rewards limit, which will grow to $1,250 beginning in September (the current max is $1,000).

It's true that shopping at Costco comes with plenty of benefits, and early indicators show that most members are fine with the increased fees. Over on Reddit, many commenters appeared unaffected by the news. One person wrote, "I'm okay with 5 bucks more. The membership is still worth it," while another commented, "As long as they keep their prices low ... the savings outweigh the cost." Costco's last membership fee hike took place in 2017, and the most recent price adjustment comes hot on the heels of fee increases imposed by competing warehouse retail chains like Sam's Club.