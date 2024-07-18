What US Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson Really Eats

Sha'Carri Richardson is (finally) headed to the Olympics. After being disqualified from the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Richardson has skyrocketed in popularity for her incredible speeds. Originally from Dallas, Texas, she competes in the 100-meter race. Richardson is also well known for her fun hair colors and long, vibrant nails. Unashamedly herself, this athlete has buckled down over the past several years to come to the Paris Olympics better than ever.

This includes a demanding regimen that includes strength training, endurance training, and speed work. It also, however, includes a strict(ish) diet. It turns out that it takes a lot to be such a successful athlete, and what you eat really matters. If you've ever wondered what an Olympic runner eats, look no further; from her brand deal with Oikos sponsoring its protein yogurt drink to her favorite meals when not in training, this is everything that Richardson eats in a day.