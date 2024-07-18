What US Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson Really Eats
Sha'Carri Richardson is (finally) headed to the Olympics. After being disqualified from the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Richardson has skyrocketed in popularity for her incredible speeds. Originally from Dallas, Texas, she competes in the 100-meter race. Richardson is also well known for her fun hair colors and long, vibrant nails. Unashamedly herself, this athlete has buckled down over the past several years to come to the Paris Olympics better than ever.
This includes a demanding regimen that includes strength training, endurance training, and speed work. It also, however, includes a strict(ish) diet. It turns out that it takes a lot to be such a successful athlete, and what you eat really matters. If you've ever wondered what an Olympic runner eats, look no further; from her brand deal with Oikos sponsoring its protein yogurt drink to her favorite meals when not in training, this is everything that Richardson eats in a day.
Sha'Carri Richardson follows a very structured meal plan
Since being suspended from the 2021 Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson has started taking her training and diet extremely seriously. She follows a strict nutritional plan, always aiming to fuel her body in the way that it needs. She usually aims to eat about 2,200 calories per day, though that might vary depending on what her actual workout program looks like. She works with a sports dietitian to ensure that her needs are met, as her training program is even more stringent than her meal plan.
Some of these needs include incorporating enough carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats into her meals so that she has optimal stamina and strength to improve with each of her workouts. Additionally, the Olympian very carefully times her meals in order to support her training. Finally, she drinks a lot of water (about 8-10 cups a day) in order to ensure she is hydrated.
Breakfast typically involves eggs
One meal Sha'Carri Richardson always keeps consistent is breakfast. She has shared that she loves eating eggs in the morning, especially if she has the time to cook them herself. This is a food that she eats not only on regular training days, but on race days as well. For a quick breakfast like Richardson's, try out these simple scrambled eggs.
Another meal that she loves to eat is oatmeal, which she pairs with almond milk, a banana, and mixed berries. Almond milk is a great substitute in oatmeal for regular milk since it's high in protein but without the dairy. Oatmeal itself is a super versatile breakfast –- you can make a simple version in the microwave or on the stovetop, or you can make it part of a more complex, satisfying meal, such as with this baked oatmeal recipe.
When she's on the go, however, Sha'Carri Richardson might forgo a cooked breakfast and simply have a yogurt shake. The athlete has partnered with Oikos to promote its Pro Drink, which boasts 23 grams of protein, making it a satisfying breakfast when she's in a rush.
Her favorite snacks are dried fruit or a yogurt drink
Sha'Carri Richardson told Eating Well, "I keep it very light and straightforward when it comes to snacking." She shared that her all-time favorite snack is dried fruit, especially dried mango. Another dried fruit she loves is apricots, which she often pairs with almond butter. While dried fruit is arguably less healthy for you than fresh fruit, it is still a great option that's full of nutrients, fiber, and natural sugars that give you energy –- something that is especially important for a professional athlete like Richardson.
The runner will usually pair her dried fruit with either peanuts or almonds, or else have some nuts on their own as a snack. She doesn't eschew fresh fruit either, oftentimes reaching for an apple in between workouts. Finally, she might choose Oikos protein drink at snack time as well –- she loves the flavors and nutrients packed in each bottle.
Lunch and dinner are usually simple and well-balanced
Because Sha'Carri Richardson follows a relatively strict meal plan, her lunches and dinners are usually healthy and nutritionally balanced. She doesn't always eat the same things, however, as variety is an important aspect of enjoying each meal. Richardson has given a couple of examples of meals she might eat, one of which is grilled chicken breast, brown rice, broccoli, and avocado. This meal is full of protein from the chicken, whole grains from the rice, and nutrients from the broccoli. On top of that, the addition of the avocado provides a good dose of healthy fats, which provide energy and help to absorb vitamins and minerals.
Another meal Richardson might eat on any given day is baked salmon paired with quinoa, roasted sweet potato, and green beans. Like her chicken-based meal, this dish is incredibly well balanced, full of nutrition, and perfect for an athlete who trains as much as Richardson does. If you are looking for ideas for something similar, try out this amazing salmon with citrus butter recipe. One thing that remains pretty consistent, however, is that Richardson always eats pasta the night before a competition.
To Sha'Carri Richardson, eating well means respecting her body
Sha'Carri Richardson has been vocal about how important it is for her to properly feed her body so that it can perform like an Olympian. To her, healthy eating means giving her body what it needs so that it in turn can take care of her. Describing this, she told Eating Well in an interview: "Eating well is honestly taking care of yourself and appreciating your body and appreciating the food that you're eating too." She also noted that having a meal that you actually enjoy can affect the outcome of your day, which is why it is so important to choose food that you like.
This approach to self care is different to previous training cycles that Richardson has undergone. She is paying more attention to what she is eating and how much she is eating than she has in the past. On top of that, the Olympian is focusing on hydration, making sure that she has enough water throughout the day. This is just as important as food in terms of maintaining a strong and healthy body.
She will try any food – once
Sha'Carri Richardson is a self-described foodie. She has said that she likes to eat a little bit of everything and that she isn't shy about branching out in terms of her diet. Speaking to Eating Well, the Olympian said, "I like to try everything once — no, I may not eat it again if I don't like it, but I'm very open to trying any type of food once before canceling it out."
Richardson also applies this lesson to life outside of food. She likes to be open-minded, and she is willing to give anything a chance before writing it off as something that she is not interested in. She believes that this allows her to grow as a person; through each life experience, she learns a little bit more. Speaking to FoodBeast, the Olympian said, "I hope whenever someone crosses my path, I leave them a little brighter than when I met them."
Her favorite cheat meal is brisket
While she is training, Sha'Carri Richardson follows a pretty strict diet. However, she also loves to eat Southern food. For example, she loves barbecue, specifically Texas barbecue, which has a distinctive style. Richardson says that the best places for barbecue are always hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Other foods that she has listed as favorites when not in training include pizza and fries.
Her all time favorite meal, however, is brisket. For those who don't know, brisket is the cut of beef that comes from the pectoral muscle of the cow. It is a very tough cut of meat, but with the right cooking technique, it can be incredibly tender. It is a popular cut for Texas barbecue. If you are interested in tackling the cut yourself, try out this mouth-wateringly tender, classic smoked brisket recipe.
As for what she is looking forward to eating in Paris? Richardson said that what she is most excited about (other than the Olympics, of course) is trying those famous French crepes.
After a long day of training, this is how Sha'Carri Richardson likes to recover
At the end of a long day of eating, running, and hitting the gym, Sha'Carri Richardson has one must-do activity; a soak in the tub. She likes both ice baths and hot tub soaks. This is not only a way for her body to recover, but also a way for her to mentally decompress. She uses her time in the tub to talk to her family, stretch, and maybe even get in an ab workout.
Another way that Richardson cares for her body is by getting enough sleep; leading up to these Olympics, the athlete has had a strict bedtime of no later than 10 p.m., which has helped her body recover from the challenging training that she does. This is especially true as she is always up early to have breakfast and start her workout.