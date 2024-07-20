The 11 Best Aldi Foods To Cook In Your Air Fryer

There's a lot more to air fryers than cooking french fries. Although it's a great kitchen tool for crisping up just about anything that could be fried, you shouldn't be afraid to get creative with it. Your air fryer can heat up leftovers or you can use it on a hot summer day rather than turning on your oven. If you're making a big meal, consider using your air fryer to roast vegetables, freeing up your oven for the main course. Air fryers don't actually fry, but use a fan to circulate hot air. Like a mini convection oven, food heats up quickly and will get crispy and brown.

Aldi, the grocery store known for its reasonable prices and cult following, has plenty of options for the air fryer. I've compiled my list of favorite Aldi foods to cook in your air fryer by scouring fan sites found on Facebook and Reddit where enthusiasts rave over their food finds. Aldi offers a mix of store-brand staples and seasonal items that are available for a limited time. Using a mix of reviewers' suggestions and browsing the aisles myself, I chose the 11 best Aldi foods I could find to cook in your air fryer. Using packaging instructions or my best judgment if there were no air fryer instructions, I cooked up the items in my countertop air fryer. For details on how the products were selected and reviewed, please read the methodology section at the end.