Cracker Barrel Relied On One Family To Design Its Restaurants For Half A Century
For 50 years, the Singleton family left an indelible mark on the atmosphere of a multi-million-dollar restaurant chain beloved for its iconic Southern comfort dishes and eclectic decor. Over the span of five decades, from 1969 to 2019, the family business brought a unique charm to the hundreds of Cracker Barrel locations across the U.S.
It all began when Dan Evins, Cracker Barrel's founder, envisioned a place where travelers could find a cozy respite. He reached out to the husband and wife team of Don and Kathleen Singleton, antique store owners known for their knack of fashioning welcoming environments. The duo accepted the challenge, and the distinctive Cracker Barrel style was born.
With their collective eye for interior design, the couple crafted the flagship Cracker Barrel store in Lebanon, Tennessee, where they meticulously selected elements to evoke early 20th-century nostalgia. The rustic wooden beams, stone fireplaces, and quaint furnishings created a space where folks could feast on a homestyle meal in a setting reminiscent of simpler times.
The Singleton family legacy lives on in Cracker Barrel
The Singleton family's unwavering dedication to old-school authenticity allowed each Cracker Barrel to feel like a unique piece of Americana. As the chain expanded, so did their involvement. When their son — Larry Singleton — joined the business in 1979, he ensured his parents' vision stayed its course and that all of the restaurants maintained the same attention to detail and love as the original.
One of the hallmarks of the Singleton family's design philosophy was an unwavering commitment to using genuine relics and memorabilia that reflected the individual community's local history. They scoured flea markets, auctions, and vintage shops to find items that symbolized American heritage and added to the sentimentality for which Cracker Barrel became famous.
By the time Larry Singleton retired in 2019, the family legacy was firmly established. With today's Cracker Barrel customer base consisting of around 30% millennials, modern dining room technologies and robust loyalty program offerings have been implemented to appease these digitally savvy diners. Despite these strategies to help boost the bottom line through a new generation, Cracker Barrel's design remains a testament to the Singletons' esteemed vision, encouraging guests to step into a timeless, familiar space and enjoy a menu of classic fare, some of which is made fresh daily, or purchase must-buy foods from the Country Store. The Singletons' contribution to Cracker Barrel is a heartwarming story of dedication, artisanship, and the enduring appeal of an eatery that feels like home.