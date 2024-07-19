Cracker Barrel Relied On One Family To Design Its Restaurants For Half A Century

For 50 years, the Singleton family left an indelible mark on the atmosphere of a multi-million-dollar restaurant chain beloved for its iconic Southern comfort dishes and eclectic decor. Over the span of five decades, from 1969 to 2019, the family business brought a unique charm to the hundreds of Cracker Barrel locations across the U.S.

It all began when Dan Evins, Cracker Barrel's founder, envisioned a place where travelers could find a cozy respite. He reached out to the husband and wife team of Don and Kathleen Singleton, antique store owners known for their knack of fashioning welcoming environments. The duo accepted the challenge, and the distinctive Cracker Barrel style was born.

With their collective eye for interior design, the couple crafted the flagship Cracker Barrel store in Lebanon, Tennessee, where they meticulously selected elements to evoke early 20th-century nostalgia. The rustic wooden beams, stone fireplaces, and quaint furnishings created a space where folks could feast on a homestyle meal in a setting reminiscent of simpler times.