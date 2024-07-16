Joey Chestnut Says Nathan's Ban 'Makes Everybody Look Stupid' - Exclusive Interview

What is the key to beating Kobayashi?

I mean, it is weird — that's a hard question, because competitive eating, you're really competing against yourself. You're pushing yourself, and I use him as a tool to help me keep pushing myself. And sometimes I use the other eaters. Sometimes I pretend the other eaters can eat an amazing amount. And I always say, "Oh dude, that guy's amazing. He can eat like Jeff Asper." I think he ate 53 this year. But in my head, I'm telling myself, "That guy's capable of 65 hotdogs." Because during contests, I'm really competing against myself and they're doing theirs. It's not like a boxing match where they have any influence over what I'm doing. Or it's not like basketball where they can reject my shots. So eating, I know he's there and I have to prepare. I'm really just trying to be the best I can and that's all I can control. And I use him as motivation.

The last time the two of you faced off was in Coney Island back in 2009. Have you changed as a competitive eater since then?

Last time we did hot dogs, yeah, it was 2009. And I've definitely changed. I've calmed down my old technique. I was way herky jerky. And I've learned to control the muscles in my throat a lot more gracefully. So I have my timing a lot better and I'm sure he has too. He's not one to do a contest ... He's very serious and I'm sure he's aware that I'm going to be eating more than the 67 or 68 I ate last time we went against each other. And he's going to have to step it up.