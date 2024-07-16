Joey Chestnut Says Nathan's Ban 'Makes Everybody Look Stupid' - Exclusive Interview
Joey Chestnut has been in the news lately, but not for the reason you'd expect. Chestnut is the biggest name in the competitive eating world and has become nearly synonymous with the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest held on the 4th of July in Coney Island, winning every year from 2007 to 2023 (with the exception of 2015). This year, instead of making headlines with yet another win, Chestnut was banned from the competition by Major League Eating, which took issue with his partnership with plant-based food brand Impossible Foods. It was a move that shocked the competitive, including Chestnut, who was frustrated by the decision both as a competitor and hot dog lover. Chestnut loves them so much, in fact, that he's recently partnered with Pepsi and Instacart to offer discounts on Pepsi and grilling supplies for National Hot Dog Day.
In an exclusive interview, Chestnut had some choice words about his ban and the restrictions on sponsorships in general. We also got his thoughts on his upcoming rematch with competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi, the first time the two have competed in a hot dog eating competition since 2009.
An old rivalry renewed
Your long awaited rematch with Kobayashi is only a few months away. Have you already started to train for it?
Yeah, it's less than two months away. I think we're six and a half weeks and it's coming up fast. I'm training and I'm amped. We got all the rules figured out. This contest, it'll be a no dunking contest, which is quite a bit different. All of our previous hot dog contests would allow dunking, so we're both going to have to learn a different technique, no dunking, and get in the rhythm of drinking more liquid. And I feel like I'm actually really excited. I'm surprised myself how well practice is going, because I can eat. It's not nearly as gross looking. Without a dunking, it is way more like normal eating, but I just have to eat fast.
How confident are you that you'll win?
I'm confident I can win. If I don't get lazy, if I keep pushing and don't get complacent, don't get so confident in one technique. That I am always willing to try something different and try to get better. So yeah, I'm going into this without an ego. I'm willing to put in some really, really hard work and be uncomfortable.
The competition remains hot
What is the key to beating Kobayashi?
I mean, it is weird — that's a hard question, because competitive eating, you're really competing against yourself. You're pushing yourself, and I use him as a tool to help me keep pushing myself. And sometimes I use the other eaters. Sometimes I pretend the other eaters can eat an amazing amount. And I always say, "Oh dude, that guy's amazing. He can eat like Jeff Asper." I think he ate 53 this year. But in my head, I'm telling myself, "That guy's capable of 65 hotdogs." Because during contests, I'm really competing against myself and they're doing theirs. It's not like a boxing match where they have any influence over what I'm doing. Or it's not like basketball where they can reject my shots. So eating, I know he's there and I have to prepare. I'm really just trying to be the best I can and that's all I can control. And I use him as motivation.
The last time the two of you faced off was in Coney Island back in 2009. Have you changed as a competitive eater since then?
Last time we did hot dogs, yeah, it was 2009. And I've definitely changed. I've calmed down my old technique. I was way herky jerky. And I've learned to control the muscles in my throat a lot more gracefully. So I have my timing a lot better and I'm sure he has too. He's not one to do a contest ... He's very serious and I'm sure he's aware that I'm going to be eating more than the 67 or 68 I ate last time we went against each other. And he's going to have to step it up.
The pros and cons of getting older
Do you think age has slowed you down at all? Or do you think experience has just made you stronger?
That's a rough question. Age has definitely impacted me in a couple ways. It's a lot easier for me to gain weight. It's a little bit more work for me to lose weight. I can't practice nearly as much as I used to when I was younger. But I think natural, raw, mean speed. That I still got it. Those first couple minutes of a contest, where it's like 14 hot dogs the first minute, another 12 hot dogs the second minute, three minutes, I'm way more than 30 hot dogs. And so I think I still have the raw, the crazy speed, but definitely the recovery like anything, it's harder when you're older. But you're absolutely right at the same time, I know my body so much better. My preparation beforehand, I've had it dialed in. When I was younger, I could get away with doing some stupid stuff, a terrible diet. But now I know my body so much better and it pays off.
What is your favorite Pepsi flavor to pair with hot dogs?
Oh, it's the zero sugar. Oh, no — zero sugar Wild Cherry. It is actually hard to find. I wish they had it everywhere. But I think it is getting more popular, so I can get it in more places now.
His future with Nathan's 4th of July competition
You were busy eating 57 hot dogs in five minutes at Fort Bliss on the 4th of July, but did you have a chance to check out any of this year's Nathan's competition?
I did see what they were doing, yes. There was a lot going on there. But yeah, I mean, it's been part of my life. I have friends there and a lot of them did really, really well.
Have you talked to Patrick Bertoletti since his victory?
Oh, Patty. Yeah, he's very happy, yes. Of all the guys, I'm super happy he did well and he got a personal best and he got his own little belt.
Do you plan to reclaim the Mustard Yellow Belt in 2025?
I'm very hopeful. I'm trying to figure out something. It's Nathan's Major League game. They know I love that contest. I think the people in New York know I love going there. And I'm really hoping we can work out something to make sure I get back there. Because I look at other sports, like Francis Ngannou [and the UFC], and you look at these sports where people aren't allowed to compete because of contract issues, and it's super ... it makes everybody look stupid. The thing about LIV and the PGA, everybody looked bad. And I think Major League and Nathan's, even me, we all could have done better. But you know what? No matter what, I'm going to be celebrating 4th of July eating hot dogs with Americans. That's what I love doing.
What won't a competitive eater eat?
You've participated in hundreds of eating competitions over the years. What are some of the most unusual foods that you've consumed?
Oh my gosh. I remember I was on a naval base in Korea. And one of the chefs in the base, he made this kimchi. And I had kimchi before, but his kimchi was super ripe. We're talking, somebody might call it rotten, but it was funky. And so I did this eating contest against him and a couple other soldiers and I couldn't eat it. It was foul, and he kicked my butt, because it was his flavor, he made it. So it was really weird. And I think that was the only time I got beat by an amateur. But actually, over the years since then, I forgot, I've had other kimchi that was a little bit funky, but I think maybe I could stomach it if I had to go get some again.
So other than oysters, are there any foods you won't eat?
Oh, oysters you know it, yeah. Raw oysters, yeah, the texture ... that's a rough one. You know what? There was a casino that did a Rocky Mountain oyster eating contest, which is the old testicles, I think. And I was like, "You know what? That casino, they've done some weird things in the past and I don't really trust them to cook them." And so I didn't go to that one. And then later I found out that they were undercooked and they were like, oh, chewy and terrible. Yeah, I made the right call on that one. So yeah, I'm going to stay away from any kind of Rocky Mountain oysters as well.
