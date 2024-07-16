The Aldi Cheese Product That's Jumping On The Hot Honey Trend
It's not just people who follow trends — grocery stores do, too. By now, you've probably heard of the spicy-sweet condiment called hot honey, a chili-infused substance that's a surprisingly versatile topping fit for fried chicken, biscuits, pizza, and more. In line with its growing popularity, Aldi released a hot honey in 2020 that everyone was talking about. The grocery store also put a specialty hot honey cheese on its shelves in 2022. The condiment's popularity hasn't died out yet (and probably won't any time soon), and Aldi has jumped on the trend once again with another cheesy product.
A July 15 TikTok from Aldi product reviewer @aldiallthetime showed a new hot honey shredded cheese bag on the shelves for $2.49. The Emporium Selection hot honey shredded cheese blend features mozzarella and cheddar with a hot honey-flavored seasoning. The rich, creamy, and often salty qualities of cheese paired with the sweet zing of hot honey sound like they'll make quite the complementary pairing. Shredded cheese is always convenient for sprinkling on top of countless dishes, but the hot honey variety, in particular, will hopefully give your meal a welcome flavor boost.
Hot honey can enhance plenty of cheesy foods
If you're already a big fan of hot honey, then this cheese blend will no doubt come in handy. Since Aldi's blend contains mozzarella, it could easily become a tasty topping for a homemade pizza. Alternatively, it could spice up a grilled cheese or become a flavorful addition to mix into a mac and cheese sauce. It seems this product is already a hit — according to @aldiallthetime's TikTok, there was only one bag of the cheese left in their store.
@aldiallthetime
Aldi Finds coming 7/17 – anybody else's Aldi riding the struggle bus recently 🤣 #aldi #aldifinds #foodreview #foryou #alditiktok #shopping #shopwithme
Mike's Hot Honey creator Michael Kurtz has been credited with popularizing hot honey in the U.S. Kurtz's brand first became a hit in Brooklyn pizza shops and propelled the condiment to trending heights. Although pizza is the original (and most iconic) thing upon which hot honey can be drizzled, the possibilities — from ice cream to chicken — are endless. In fact, it's easy to argue that hot honey has grown from a mere trend to a kitchen staple. Aldi and Trader Joe's sell different versions of the ingredient, and Mike's Hot Honey can be found at both Walmart and Whole Foods. Spin-off products like Aldi's hot honey shredded cheese are surely a welcome addition for fans of the condiment.