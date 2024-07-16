The Aldi Cheese Product That's Jumping On The Hot Honey Trend

It's not just people who follow trends — grocery stores do, too. By now, you've probably heard of the spicy-sweet condiment called hot honey, a chili-infused substance that's a surprisingly versatile topping fit for fried chicken, biscuits, pizza, and more. In line with its growing popularity, Aldi released a hot honey in 2020 that everyone was talking about. The grocery store also put a specialty hot honey cheese on its shelves in 2022. The condiment's popularity hasn't died out yet (and probably won't any time soon), and Aldi has jumped on the trend once again with another cheesy product.

A July 15 TikTok from Aldi product reviewer @aldiallthetime showed a new hot honey shredded cheese bag on the shelves for $2.49. The Emporium Selection hot honey shredded cheese blend features mozzarella and cheddar with a hot honey-flavored seasoning. The rich, creamy, and often salty qualities of cheese paired with the sweet zing of hot honey sound like they'll make quite the complementary pairing. Shredded cheese is always convenient for sprinkling on top of countless dishes, but the hot honey variety, in particular, will hopefully give your meal a welcome flavor boost.