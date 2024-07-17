Costco's New Danishes Pack 2 Popular Fillings Into One

While it remains unclear whether or not Costco's new two-in-one Danish flavor will roll out nationwide, folks commenting on the Reddit thread are excited by the prospect. "I love the cheese Danishes, but of course, they would be better with some fruit mixed in," one commenter wrote. "They finally did it."

Another suggested they had already been hacking their way into this fruity and creamy combo, writing, "I stack the cherry/cheese together and slice into [fourths] as if I was going to share it with my family, but I eat it all before they wake." Who's going to tell them about the cherry and cheese pastries Costco shoppers have been dashing to grab?

The label from the photo suggests the new flavor is part of Costco bakery's mix-and-match option, which allows shoppers to pick any two four-packs of Danish. No matter how delicious they are, buying eight Danishes may feel like you're biting off more than you can chew. Luckily, several people in the comment section pointed out that these particular pastries fare well in the freezer. Simply freeze what you don't eat by storing the rest in a freezer bag, and take one out the night before you want to enjoy one!