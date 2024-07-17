Costco's New Danishes Pack 2 Popular Fillings Into One
There never seems to be a shortage of exciting options on offer at Costco's bakery. While Costco fans confessed to Mashed that the cheesecake is the best bakery item it has, these days, it's Kirkland Signature Danishes that have people (sugar-)rushing to the bakery section. By all accounts, Costco shoppers are obsessed with the buttery and flaky Danishes, which have traditionally come in three flavors: cherry, cream cheese, and almond. According to a post on Reddit, however, there may be a new mixed berry and cheese flavor joining the ranks.
Combining the forces of two powerhouse flavors, half of the Danish has a mixed fruit filling while the other half is loaded with smooth cream cheese filling. The flavor combination may be recognizable for those who frequent Costco's bakery, as it is the same compote used in Kirkland Signature mixed berry cheesecake, according to the original Reddit poster. Still, Danish fans seem pretty stoked about the new offering. "Just take my money," one commenter wrote. "YOOOOOOOO PLEASE LET ME FIND THIS," another chimed in.
It's the Danish we've all been waiting for, apparently
While it remains unclear whether or not Costco's new two-in-one Danish flavor will roll out nationwide, folks commenting on the Reddit thread are excited by the prospect. "I love the cheese Danishes, but of course, they would be better with some fruit mixed in," one commenter wrote. "They finally did it."
Another suggested they had already been hacking their way into this fruity and creamy combo, writing, "I stack the cherry/cheese together and slice into [fourths] as if I was going to share it with my family, but I eat it all before they wake." Who's going to tell them about the cherry and cheese pastries Costco shoppers have been dashing to grab?
The label from the photo suggests the new flavor is part of Costco bakery's mix-and-match option, which allows shoppers to pick any two four-packs of Danish. No matter how delicious they are, buying eight Danishes may feel like you're biting off more than you can chew. Luckily, several people in the comment section pointed out that these particular pastries fare well in the freezer. Simply freeze what you don't eat by storing the rest in a freezer bag, and take one out the night before you want to enjoy one!