Fast-Food Chains That Serve Real Whole Eggs

In 2018, Panera Bread sparked interest in the fast food industry by petitioning the FDA to define what constitutes an egg. More specifically, the restaurant complained that other fast food chains serve egg patties made from a medley of ingredients. "Responsible companies will be transparent about the food items they serve, even if regulation does not require them to do so," Panera's CEO Blaine Hurst said in a statement at the time.

According to Panera, the chain serves "100% real eggs," which are freshly-cracked and prepared without any additives. In addition, the restaurant has committed to serving 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. While the chain was well on the way to achieving this goal in 2022, we haven't seen any updates since then. To improve the flavor and texture of its food, Panera also started changing how it prepares its eggs in 2017, from hard-frying them on a grill in an egg ring to cracking them on a flattop and serving them over-easy.

Panera serves a range of egg sandwiches, many of which contain scrambled or folded eggs. Upon further investigation, it turns out that the egg scramble the chain uses in its sandwiches is made with liquid whole eggs, canola oil, and citric acid to preserve color. While this substance is generally considered a safe addition to food products, it may raise concerns for some customers who prefer their food to come with completely natural ingredients.