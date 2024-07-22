11 Ways To Use Leftover Pasta Water, According To Experts

When whipping up a batch of perfectly cooked pasta for dinner, most of us simply pour the water we've boiled it in down the drain without a second thought. But in fact, in doing this, we're wasting an array of different repurposing opportunities for this supposed by-product. Pasta water, the salty, starchy liquid that's left over after cooking, actually has a remarkably diverse range of applications.

This seemingly drab and murky liquid is actually rich in starch and minerals, and holds properties that can enhance the flavors and textures of your dishes. Kat Lieu, cookbook author and founder of Subtle Asian Baking, describes pasta water as being "like a very diluted cornstarch slurry and can help slightly thicken your soups, sauces, or stews, or make food more velvety, and the salt in it will help season your food." Plus, its uses extend beyond the kitchen, too. This cooking liquid can serve as a handy tool for doing household chores, from watering plants to washing your hair.

With the help of some experts, we've uncovered 12 of the most ingenious ways to repurpose your leftover pasta water, helping you to make the most of this unassuming cooking liquid. Whether you're looking to elevate your cooking, try some new home hacks, or simply adopt eco-friendly practices, these top tips will leave you viewing pasta water in a whole new light.