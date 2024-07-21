This Is Our Least Favorite Costco Food Court Item

The food court is an essential part of the Costco experience. After perusing through the aisles of big boxes and pushing around a heavy cart, there's nothing better than heading over to the food court to grab a $1.99 slice of pizza, and whatever else you may like. Costco food courts are well-loved for their low prices and quick service, but that doesn't guarantee each item is a hit. In order to figure out what Costco shoppers should steer clear of, Mashed headed to the food court in 2022 and taste-tested the menu at the time. Then, we ranked every Costco food court item and determined that the twisted churro was the least favorite of the bunch.

The twisted churro had twisted dough, was covered in cinnamon sugar, and was even large enough to share. It sounds great, but once you actually bit into the churro all of its good qualities went down the drain. Our biggest issue with the churro was its incredibly dry and hard dough. Even if you wanted to share it, a plastic knife would have a rough time cutting through. The twisted churro was also very messy, with more cinnamon sugar falling off the churro than sticking to it. Perhaps it's a good thing that this churro is now off Costco menus.