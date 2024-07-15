12 Types Of Beans And Legumes That Have The Most Protein

Beans and other members of the legume family are renowned for being nutritious, delicious, and convenient pantry staples. These versatile ingredients are perfect for tossing into soups, stews, salads, and chilis, adding bite, sustenance, and a wholesome feel to any dish. They're rich in fiber, as well as other essential vitamins and minerals, but one of the key health benefits we can reap by enjoying legumes in our diets is their high protein content. Protein is a vital component of a balanced diet, playing a key role in building and repairing muscle, as well as supporting the immune system by forming antibodies that fight infections. Whether you're a dedicated vegetarian or vegan, or just keen to diversify your diet, feasting on a variety of beans and legumes can significantly boost your protein intake.

From the well-known soybeans and hearty lentils, to less common varieties like cranberry beans and split peas, there are so many options available. But, which ones can offer the most protein? We're exploring 12 of the most protein-rich beans and legumes, delving into the exact figures and helping you decide which type to reach for when whipping up your next bean-based recipe. The protein quantities in the list below refer to beans that have already been cooked by boiling, rather than their dried counterparts. So, read on to discover which varieties pack the most of this vital nutrient.