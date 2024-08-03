McDonald's Most Underrated Menu Items You Need To Try

We all have our favorite menu items at McDonald's that we tend to order time after time. Unsurprisingly, many of us stick to the most popular McDonald's menu items like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, or the Egg McMuffin. After all, those items are popular for a reason. But what if you're missing out on some seriously good eats by sticking to your tried-and-true orders? Perhaps there are some menu items flying under the radar that don't get as much hype as the rest, but are just as delicious.

We figured it was high time to take a closer look at the McDonald's menu to see if there are any gems hiding behind the more popular items and trendy limited edition offerings. What we discovered is that there are several underrated menu items that we — and maybe you, too — either forgot about or didn't even know existed.

From breakfast bites to classic burgers and comeback foods, there are plenty of McDonald's meals to be had that go well beyond the Big Mac. If you're looking to shake up your McDonald's order and try something different, these are some tasty menu items that customers say deserve more credit than they are currently getting.