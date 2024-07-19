Taco Bell Cheesy Street Chalupa Review: A Small Bite That Delivers A Spicy Kick To The Taste Buds

Taco Bell never fails to amaze its die-hard diners with novel creations available alongside its core offerings. The latest in this ongoing parade of comfort food creativity comes in the form of Cheesy Street Chalupas, a tweaked take on the usual chalupas that infuses the familiar recipe with the savory excitement of the Mexican street food scene. While the Bell sometimes pushes the envelope of authentic presentation in its Tex-Mex dishes, this latest effort to add regional flair to easygoing fare is an admirable attempt at keeping up with what's popular in contemporary cuisine and elevating humble eats by adding a dash of upscale ingenuity.

Not every chalupa Taco Bell tosses on the menu rises to the challenge, however; with such a broad spectrum of possibilities, there's bound to be a blend that comes up as the worst chalupa in the pack. Is it possible that Cheesy Street Chalupas can conquer the competition to be a bell-ringer of an order? Or will it crack under the pressure and sink to the bottom of the bag? We raced to the counter of our nearby Taco Bell to give these street-style treats a fair shot at shocking our taste buds into a new realm of fast food enjoyment, knowing full well the possibility for failure existed. Luckily, we're not quitters.