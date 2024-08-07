Peach and Tomato Cold Summer Ramen Recipe

Combining peaches, tomatoes, and ramen noodles doesn't make for a typical salad, that's for sure, but developer Patterson Watkins tells us her inspiration for this recipe dates back a few decades. She first encountered cold ramen salad as a kid at neighborhood gatherings in the late '80s and early '90s and couldn't get enough of the stuff. She recalls it as "a cool, cold, potluck-perfect salad," and says that the memory has stuck with her for all these years.

As for the peach and tomato combo, Patterson found herself one summer with a surplus of both fruits, so she combined the two in a salad and describes the savory-sweet pairing as "transcendent." This creation, however, combines both inspirations and makes for a dish she calls "Ideally summer: refreshing, fun, and delightfully tasty." In keeping with the summery nature of the salad, Watkins likes to serve it as part of a meal that doesn't require much (if any) cooking, but it would be delightful with a chilled soup (try our sweet corn soup recipe) or a sandwich made with fresh fruit. If you don't mind turning on the oven, this noodle salad could also make the perfect accompaniment for sweet and sour peach chicken.