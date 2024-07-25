Taco Bell Celebrates Its Iconic Baja Blast With Gelato And Free Stanleys

Taco Bell's iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast is having its 20th anniversary (or "Bajaversary") this year. The iconic beverage was released in 2004 as a Taco Bell and Pepsi collaboration, and its creation was strategic. Not only was it meant to complement Taco Bell's menu, but it was designed to be offered as a unique, exclusive item. Celebrations for the drink's 20th anniversary began earlier this year with the nationwide release of Baja Blast soda cans and bottles in stores like Target and Walmart.

According to information shared with Mashed, the celebration continues on July 29. Through a one-day deal, customers can order in-person or through the Taco Bell app to get a free medium Baja Blast fountain drink or a regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze. Plus, Taco Bell Rewards members have Baja Blast Tuesday Drop in store (Tuesday Drops are chances for Rewards members to get special deals and offers). On Tuesday, August 13, Taco Bell will drop a limited-edition Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler. The first 20 Rewards members who score one through the app will win free Baja Blast drinks for one year.