Taco Bell Celebrates Its Iconic Baja Blast With Gelato And Free Stanleys
Taco Bell's iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast is having its 20th anniversary (or "Bajaversary") this year. The iconic beverage was released in 2004 as a Taco Bell and Pepsi collaboration, and its creation was strategic. Not only was it meant to complement Taco Bell's menu, but it was designed to be offered as a unique, exclusive item. Celebrations for the drink's 20th anniversary began earlier this year with the nationwide release of Baja Blast soda cans and bottles in stores like Target and Walmart.
According to information shared with Mashed, the celebration continues on July 29. Through a one-day deal, customers can order in-person or through the Taco Bell app to get a free medium Baja Blast fountain drink or a regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze. Plus, Taco Bell Rewards members have Baja Blast Tuesday Drop in store (Tuesday Drops are chances for Rewards members to get special deals and offers). On Tuesday, August 13, Taco Bell will drop a limited-edition Stanley x Bajaversary tumbler. The first 20 Rewards members who score one through the app will win free Baja Blast drinks for one year.
Baja Blast Gelato and Happier Hour
As promised at the Live Más LIVE event earlier this year, one of Taco Bell's big changes for 2024 is the return of Baja Blast gelato. The gelato was first released in 2023, but only at one location in Irvine, California. It was $2.99 and came in a 3.6-ounce to-go container. This Baja Blast gelato makeover was only a test run, but it was successful in distributing the expected two-week supply, which sold out in only three days. Baja Blast gelato will be available starting September 3 for Taco Bell Rewards members as an app-only purchase. Oddly enough, even before the gelato was released last year, a TikTok hack that combined Baja Blast with McDonald's soft serve resulted in an oddly creamy creation reminiscent of the gelato.
Taco Bell will also begin a $1 Happier Hour every day from 2 to 5 p.m. from July 29 through the end of 2024. Customers can get a medium Baja Blast fountain drink or a regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze for only $1. If customers dine in-store, they can take advantage of year-round free refills. In its email to Mashed, Taco Bell also teased a Baja Blast pie that will be released later this year to continue the Bajaversary celebrations.