5 Little Mistakes That Make Or Break Your Sourdough

According to Nathan Myhrvold, temperature fluctuations affect the starter's pH level, which in turn affects acidity. Maintaining a consistent temperature is important, which means keeping the starter away from drafts. You could also store the sourdough starter in the refrigerator if you're taking a break from baking, but don't keep it in cold storage if you're planning on using it soon since cold temperatures slow the fermentation way down. The opposite, however, is also true.

As Myhrvold tells us, "The higher the ambient temperature, the faster the rate of fermentation," and notes that this can result in the starter being more acidic if the weather is hot or you keep the heat cranked up. "A starter can actually starve if it's too hot," he says, so you may need to feed your starter more in hotter weather in order to avoid committing doughicide. (From there, it's but one small step to cereal killer.)

Myhrvold says some bakers feed once a day in winter and twice in summer, but he feels this method can be too imprecise. If you don't want to perform complicated calculations regarding the feeding schedule and amounts, he advises: "The best option is to find a way to keep the temperature consistent" as long as your heating and cooling system is sufficient to keep the kitchen at the same temperature in July as it is in January. Of course, you could also just pick one season for sourdough baking and stick with it.