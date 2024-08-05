Prue Leith's Complicated Relationship With The Great British Bake Off

Fans of "The Great British Bake Off" — or "The Great British Baking Show," as it's officially known in the U.S. — will be well aware of Prue Leith. With her love of boozy bakes and her iconic colorful glasses and statement jewelry, she's a great on-screen presence, balancing out Paul Hollywood's grumpier facade. But, Leith might have a complicated relationship with "GBBO." Rumors are flying that she's leaving the show for good. What's the truth behind this and should we be worried?

As far as we know, Leith isn't leaving the main series of "The Great British Bake Off" but she will be stepping back from the celebrity version of the show for scheduling reasons. "Bake Off" seems like an immutable show, but the fact is it'll have to come to an end one day. It's already had plenty of lineup changes between the judges and presenters, so it wouldn't be a huge shock for another one to say goodbye. Still, we want to get to the bottom of what's going on and learn whether we need to prepare ourselves for Leith's departure anytime soon.