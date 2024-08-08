Chef-Approved Tips For Making A Restaurant-Quality Chicken Fried Steak At Home

When it comes to Southern comfort food, it doesn't get much better than a chicken fried steak. Done right, a crispy, golden beefsteak (yes, beef, not chicken) bathed in rich white gravy is the very definition of a carb indulgence and definitely something for which we are eternally grateful to its spiritual home of west Texas and Oklahoma. However, whipping up the dish for yourself can prove tougher than you'd think.

Technically speaking, breading and frying the chicken is straightforward enough. On the surface, making a white gravy is also pretty easy, only requiring a mix of flour, butter, milk, and seasoning. Where the challenge really lies is in making a chicken fried steak as delicious as those plated up in an actual restaurant. Like a lot of seemingly simple dishes, chicken fried steak never quite hits as hard at home as it does when it's served piping hot from a professional kitchen.

Fortunately, we have a solution. Exhausted by subpar attempts at chicken fried steak, we went straight to the experts to discover their insider secrets. Eager to take your next attempt from zero to hero? With the help of Derrek Long, executive chef at Oklahoma's FLINT Kitchen & Bar, and Bob Bennett, executive chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor, we've broken down how to make a top-tier chicken fried steak.